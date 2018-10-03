This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 3 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Padraig Harrington open to possibility of captaining Europe at 2020 Ryder Cup 'for the good of the team'

The Dubliner said that Team Europe would benefit from continuity following their success at Le Golf National last weekend.

By Aaron Gallagher Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 10:54 AM
34 minutes ago 639 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4265761
Harrington was a Vice-Captain for Team Europe for the 2018 Ryder Cup.
Image: UPI/PA Images
Harrington was a Vice-Captain for Team Europe for the 2018 Ryder Cup.
Harrington was a Vice-Captain for Team Europe for the 2018 Ryder Cup.
Image: UPI/PA Images

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON HAS said he is open and willing to the opportunity of captaining Team Europe at the 2020 Ryder Cup in the United States, following a successful bout as Vice-Captain at Le Golf National in Paris last weekend.

The Dubliner said that his profile in the US would be an asset to Team Europe in two years’ time at Whistling Straits, and said that he would be interested in taking on the role “for the good of the team”.

Admitting that securing Europe’s first victory on foreign soil since 2012 would be a major undertaking, Harrington said that he would still relish the opportunity to lead as team captain in Wisconsin.

“No-one wants to be a losing captain,” he said speaking to Off the Ball on Tuesday. “There’s no doubt that you’ve a better chance at home. You get more involved at home, you’ve no say when it’s away. But saying that, I think the guys in the team would like continuity.

GOLF: AUG 17 PGA - Wyndham Championship The Dubliner is a strong contender to lead Team Europe when they look to defend the cup at Whistling Straits. Source: William Howard

“I think the Vice-Captains who were there [in France] look like they will be captains and around the team for a while to come. It was a very nice mix, right down to guys like Robert Karlsson, in terms of his diligence. He did a lot of the hard work in stats and things like that, making sure we were up-to-date. 

Somebody like Robert looks like he could be there forever. The players really appreciated the Vice-Captains, so I think they are looking for continuity. As regards to me going to the States — I think to give the Europeans the best chance it would look like they would line me up for the next one, because of my profile in the States.

“So it’s not a question of me saying ‘oh look, I’d like to do it in Europe because I’ve a better chance of winning’. Overall, Europe has a better chance of winning if I go to the States and somebody else does it in Europe. So for the good of the team, it would probably look like that.” 

Harrington was a successful Vice-Captain under Thomas Bjørn alongside Luke Donald, Graeme McDowell, Lee Westwood and Karlsson in Paris last weekend, and the Dane has recommended the Irishman for the position in two years’ time.

“Oh, he’d be brilliant,” Bjørn said on Monday. “He’s got all the tools and all the knowledge. They will all be quality, if they do it or when they do it. But let’s leave that one for a couple of months.”

Harrington added that while he was not undecided on whether or not he wanted to take over as captain at Whistling Straits — which he described as a “European-style” golf course — he did not want to make any presumptions.

“That is another difference,” he said when asked if taking on the captaincy would impact his playing privileges over the next couple of years. “If you go to the US, you have a lot less to do. If you’re in Team Europe you really have to give up everything you’re doing.

“You’ve a lot of work to do with the European sponsors. I will be able to play at least for the next year anyway, but the year of the tournament it wouldn’t be as easy — that’s if I’m going for the captaincy. I’m not undecided, but it’s still a selection.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Steve Bruce fuming over 'hugely disrespectful' cabbage incident
    Steve Bruce fuming over 'hugely disrespectful' cabbage incident
    Klopp urges Salah to stay 'relaxed'
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Champions League frustration for Man United as Valencia depart Old Trafford with a point
    Champions League frustration for Man United as Valencia depart Old Trafford with a point
    As it happened: Man United vs Valencia, Champions League
    'He has sacrificed himself' - Fellaini embodies the spirit that Man United need, says Mourinho
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Top of the Bundesliga assist charts, one of England's hottest prospects signs long-term deal at Dortmund
    Top of the Bundesliga assist charts, one of England's hottest prospects signs long-term deal at Dortmund
    Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold makes shortlist for best young footballer in the world prize
    Reborn Sturridge an extra weapon in Liverpool's armoury

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie