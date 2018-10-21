This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 21 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Palace miss penalty and lose to late Everton double

Everton claimed a third successive Premier League win thanks to late goals from super subs Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 7:02 PM
1 hour ago 2,246 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4298115
Palace's James Tomkins (left) and Everton's Richarlison tumble after challenging for the ball.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Palace's James Tomkins (left) and Everton's Richarlison tumble after challenging for the ball.
Palace's James Tomkins (left) and Everton's Richarlison tumble after challenging for the ball.
Image: EMPICS Sport

MARCO SILVA’S SUBSTITUTIONS proved inspired as late goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun helped Everton to a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, who had a Luka Milivojevic penalty saved.

The match appeared to be heading for stalemate after Jordan Pickford denied Milivojevic from 12 yards on the hour, but Everton scored twice in two minutes with the clock winding down to secure a third successive Premier League win.

Everton created several chances in a first half they generally controlled, but Palace went closest when Cheikhou Kouyate hit the frame of the goal with a header.

Palace then saw Milivojevic denied from the spot and Everton took full advantage, as Calvert-Lewin headed them into an 87th-minute lead before Tosun added a second on the break.

Despite their control of the game, Everton did not test Wayne Hennessey in the Palace goal until the 28th minute when Gylfi Sigurdsson met Seamus Coleman’s cut-back and forced a vital save.

The visitors soon enjoyed a promising spell of their own and went close to the breakthrough – Kouyate heading against the crossbar from close range after James Tomkins nodded Andros Townsend’s corner across goal.

Wilfried Zaha won Palace a penalty in the 60th minute when tripped by Coleman, but Milivojevic saw his effort – struck straight down the middle – saved by Pickford’s foot.

tosun-cropped_9qyv0oql5i8r12l0ampusyu4w Everton striker Cenk Tosun celebrates.

Theo Walcott wasted a chance soon after, but his replacement – Ademola Lookman – ultimately set up the opener three minutes from time, producing a fine cross for Calvert-Lewin to head home.

Tosun then put the game beyond Palace two minutes later, racing on to Michael Keane’s long ball and coolly slotting past the helpless Hennessey, moving Everton up to eighth in the Premier League.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Palace miss penalty and lose to late Everton double
    Palace miss penalty and lose to late Everton double
    Barca concern ahead of Clasico as Messi injured in win over Sevilla
    New Villa boss Smith gets off to a winning start, Leeds miss chance to go top
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho's 'raw emotion' during Chelsea touchline drama is no problem for Gary Neville
    Mourinho's 'raw emotion' during Chelsea touchline drama is no problem for Gary Neville
    Salah gets his scoring mojo back to snap Liverpool's winless run
    In-form Lamela settles London derby as Spurs climb into top four
    BOXING
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I expected a lot more': Taylor frustrated by negative Serrano and hopes her sister shows up for a scrap
    Taylor toys with tough Cindy Serrano to retain titles in Boston as a 'Notorious' fan watches on
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    'I don't regret it, I don't hold any bad feelings. Things happen for a reason'
    'I don't regret it, I don't hold any bad feelings. Things happen for a reason'
    'The Derry Pele' pulls the strings as Finn Harps advance in First Division play-off
    Carr helps Hoops seal third place with fiery win over Waterford

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie