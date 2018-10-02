This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We will miss him in Wexford for sure': Lee Chin full of praise for new Waterford boss

Former Wexford selector Paraic Fanning has taken charge of Waterford.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 2 Oct 2018, 1:32 PM
58 minutes ago 2,121 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4264071
Paraic Fanning (left) with Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Paraic Fanning (left) with Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald
Paraic Fanning (left) with Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LEE CHIN HAS backed Paraic Fanning to “do a great job” as he takes charge of the Waterford hurlers next season. 

Waterford native Fanning was part of Davy Fitzgerald’s backroom team in Wexford in recent years and takes over from Derek McGrath who departed after five years at the helm.

“Looking at Paraic with Davy for the last few years he would have learned a lot,” Chin said at the the launch of the Fenway Classic.

“It is a whole new challenge for him and I think it is one he will really relish. 

“Paraic is a leader and we learned a lot from him in Wexford. We have great time for him and we still do obviously.

“It was a bit of a strange one because none of us from Wexford expected that Paraic would go to Waterford to get the top job, but I’m absolutely delighted for him, and I think he is going to do a great job there.”

Lee Chin, Peter Duggan, Sean Finn and Patrick Horgan Lee Chin at the 2018 Fenway Hurling Classic launch Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Chin accepted that Fanning would be missed in the Wexford set-up but added that he was always likely to aim for an inter-county job at some point. 

“You could see that quality in him and that is what he was aiming towards at some stage in his career. I’m just delighted he is with his own county, the county he is going to be the most passionate about.

“We have a lot of time for him and we learned a lot from him throughout the last two years.

“He offloaded a lot of wisdom and knowledge and his passion was very infectious as well.

“We will miss him in Wexford for sure, but we will probably cross paths later on in the year as well. I just wish him all the best.

“I think that is something I’d describe Paraic as if I was asked to do so in one word: passionate. With Waterford I think he is going to have a great time there.”

