He's done it again! Javier Pastore scores another sweet backheel for Roma

JAVIER PASTORE HAS a locker full of backheels — and he’s not afraid to use them.

A few weeks ago, the Argentinian opened the scoring in Roma’s 3-3 draw with Atalanta with this beautiful backheel flick:

And tonight, with Roma at home to promoted Frosinone, Pastore delighted the home fans as he repeated the trick, putting the Giallorossi into a 2-0 lead before the half-hour mark:

[🎞️VIDEO - ⚽️BUT] AS Roma 🇮🇹 Encore un but génial signé Javier Pastore !!! 🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/5NpwaQrCxP — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) September 26, 2018

