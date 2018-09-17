This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Monday 17 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After sudden Gilroy exit, will Dublin turn to Galway to solve hurling manager issue?

The Dublin county board will need to move fast after the sudden departure of Gilroy.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 17 Sep 2018, 5:31 PM
43 minutes ago 2,181 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4239807

APPOINTED IN OCTOBER 2017, departed in September 2018.

Pat Gilroy’s first spell as Dublin senior manager may have been a wide-ranging one, overseeing an exhaustive process to overhaul the fortunes of the county’s football side, but his second tenure, at the helm of the county hurling team, ended up being brief as it lasted just a single season.

pjimage Cunningham and Kenny are linked with the role that Gilroy has vacated.

He pulled the plug officially last night as he cited work commitments, reasoning that provided a neat symmetry with his previous departure.

“It has been a challenging four years for me balancing my role with Dublin along with family and work commitments and I have decided not to continue for a further term,” remarked Gilroy back in September 2012, as he relayed the news that he was moving on from the footballers.

In the space of six years, the pace of life off the pitch has not eased off for Gilroy and the demands placed on those directing operations on the sideline has continued to ratchet up.

His hurling spell in charge sparked promise, generated regrets and will likely be reviewed in frustration that he only got a season to place his stamp on proceedings. The bald statistics point to a record of three wins and six losses from the nine games Dublin played between league and championship in 2018.

Chris Crummy dejected at the end of the game Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

They didn’t challenge for promotion from Division 1B in the league, needed to beat Laois on the last day to avoid a relegation play-off and failed to emerge from the Leinster round-robin series as their involvement concluded in Salthill on Saturday 9 June.

But that conceals the true narrative of their campaign. Emphatic losses to Offaly and Limerick, along with a narrow win over Antrim, illustrated their grim start to the spring.

Yet they were highly competitive in championship. The opening matches against Kilkenny and Wexford effectively killed their hopes of pushing into the All-Ireland series but both games saw winning positions slip from their grasp late on. They ran Galway to a point after swatting aside Offaly but it was those early losses, particularly against Kilkenny after they had held the initiative for so long, that hurt them most.

Pat Gilroy and Brian Cody at the end of the game Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Gilroy succeeded in coaxing the likes of Alan Nolan, Danny Sutcliffe and Conal Keaney back into the fold to make an impact. He got plenty out of stationing Liam Rushe at full-forward, saw Chris Crummey’s defensive excellence yield an All-Star nomination by the close of the summer and introduce youngsters like Paddy Smyth to senior life. An early June exit masked the strides they had made and the consensus formed that they had the raw materials to build under Gilroy’s watch in 2019.

His departure now breeds uncertainty in the Dublin hurling climate. It means three of the four counties that lost out after the provincial round-robin campaigns are searching for someone to fill their hotseats.

But whereas Derek McGrath left Waterford on 18 June and Michael Ryan bid farewell to Tipperary on 2 August, Dublin have been struck by the requirements to start a managerial hunt in mid-September at a time when those two other counties are closing in on successors and a selection of other rivals have already shifted their minds to 2019.

The crux of the matter when considering Gilroy’s replacement is whether Dublin will turn to a Galway figure. Mattie Kenny was a big challenger to fill the position last year. He may not be a native of the capital but that belies the level of insight and familiarity he possesses from his work with Cuala.

Seven major championship trophies – three Dublin, two Leinster and two All-Ireland – have been garnered under Kenny’s supervision since October 2015. His prior work in coaching the Galway seniors means he has an inter-county string to his bow.

There is another Galway contender who ticks the boxes in terms of insight and experience. Anthony Cunningham’s work alongside Gilroy this year means he would offer a level of continuity to the current squad. He has an array of previous successful roles in football and hurling with teams like St Brigid’s, Garrycastle and the Galway U21s while he was boss of the Galway senior side for four seasons.

Anthony Cunningham with Mattie Kenny Anthony Cunningham and Mattie Kenny during their time in charge of Galway. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

But irrespective of the strong credentials of prospective replacements, the task of finding someone new is a jolt to the Dublin hurling setup.

The timing is a headache for the Dublin county board, a delay will leave the new boss hamstrung for the early stages of 2019.

Results did not swing Gilroy’s way this year but the brightness of the latter performances pointed to the prospect of better to come in 2019.

His departure leaves everything looking unclear again.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Dublin's All-Ireland heroes bring the Brendan Martin Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital
    Dublin's All-Ireland heroes bring the Brendan Martin Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital
    'To beat the standard-bearers, that was really important' - Dublin boss Bohan
    5 talking points as Dublin exact sweet revenge on Cork on All-Ireland final day
    CORK
    'You're total cowards': 83-year-old man who tackled armed robbers at bookies hailed a hero
    'You're total cowards': 83-year-old man who tackled armed robbers at bookies hailed a hero
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Rowe and Aherne inspire Dublin to back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the first time
    FOOTBALL
    Derby boss Lampard hit with improper conduct charge after sending off
    Derby boss Lampard hit with improper conduct charge after sending off
    'Uefa panel needs to be sacked!': Bale baffled by goal of the season snub
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    LEINSTER
    'It's great to have him back' - Leavy returns to full fitness for Leinster
    'It's great to have him back' - Leavy returns to full fitness for Leinster
    Gibson-Park keeps focus on upping his skill-set rather than potential Ireland call
    'We know if we stay at it, stick to the plan, that those opportunities will come'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie