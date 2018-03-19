  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 19 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pat Spillane: 'Galway are no longer a soft touch... I think they're a damn good team'

The GAA analyst is impressed with Galway’s form in Division 1.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 19 Mar 2018, 5:02 PM
21 minutes ago 701 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3913018
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

PAT SPILLANE HAS been impressed with Galway’s form in Division 1 and expressed his admiration for their style of play after they drew with Dublin to maintain their unbeaten run in the league.

Galway have returned to the top tier of the National League following a seven-year absence and many expected they would struggle to survive.

But they have managed to exceed expectations thus far and have won five of their six outings, to go with their 0-13 0-13 result against Dublin.

That meeting with the Dubs on Sunday was a feisty and incident-packed affair, with Dublin finishing the tie with 14 players after Dean Rock was issued a black card. Galway were five points up at half-time, but Jim Gavin’s charges rallied after the break and almost snatched a victory in Pearse Stadium.

Galway however, managed to find a late response through a Johnny Heaney equalisier which ensured a share of the spoils.

A scuffle breaks out on the pitch between Galway and Dublin players A scrap between the Dublin and Galway footballers on Sunday. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Kerry legend and GAA analyst Pat Spillane is pleased with what he has seen from Galway so far and speaking on RTÉ’s Allianz League Sunday, he said that being able to compete with Dublin at this stage of the season is a good measure of their progress.

“This was the first real test of their system, particularly their defensive system and they came through with flying colours,” he said.

“They’ve now played six matches in the league, [they're] unbeaten, the best defensive record in Division 1. They’ve conceded 1-70 — one goal conceded in six matches. It’s working and they have some great forwards.

The Achilles heel of Galway down through the years, they were a sort of soft touch for a start, they’re no longer a soft touch.

“Their heads [used to] drop very easy, heads didn’t drop today. They came back to gain a draw.

He continued:

“The other thing about it was, particularly last year, they’d a full-back line which I always felt was weak. Now, that defensive system is in place. Look, it was shadow boxing but I think they will have benefited [from it].

Dublin, maybe six or seven of the team will be playing in the league final but every extra match at that quality for this Galway team to hone their system, I’ll tell you this, they’re a serious outfit and I know there were critics of their system, that they were overly defensive.

“I think they’re getting the balance right, I think they’re a damn good team and fair play to them.”

You can watch the full episode of Allianz League Sunday on the RTÉ Player here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Down by 10 points at half-time, Galway’s Athenry stage stunning comeback to reach All-Ireland final

Armagh’s St Ronan’s claim first MacRory Cup title and now face Kerry’s PS Chorca Dhuibhne on All-Ireland stage

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
7 moments that helped tilt Ireland towards Grand Slam glory
7 moments that helped tilt Ireland towards Grand Slam glory
'It's one of the great days for us': Snow-delayed Ireland return to warm welcome after Grand Slam
It wasn't easy, but we found space for a few non-Grand Slam winners in our Team of the Championship
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
7 sounds that are guaranteed to send a shiver of terror through every Irish person
7 sounds that are guaranteed to send a shiver of terror through every Irish person
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
ENGLAND
Woodward: 'They looked very tired throughout the Championship. It's caught up with them'
Woodward: 'They looked very tired throughout the Championship. It's caught up with them'
'I was just hoping to play with Leinster A and maybe get a few caps with the senior team'
Keith Earls' tap tackle was one of the moments of Ireland's Grand Slam match
LIVERPOOL
Klopp: Salah does not want to be compared with Messi
Klopp: Salah does not want to be compared with Messi
Super Salah scores 33rd, 34th, 35th and 36th of the season as Liverpool blast past Watford
As it happened: Liverpool v Watford, Premier League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie