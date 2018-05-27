Patrick McBrearty inspires Donegal to win over Derry

Derry 0-16

Donegal 2-16

Alan Foley reports from Celtic Park

DONEGAL HAD SIX points to spare over Derry in this afternoon’s Ulster SFC quarter-final following a masterclass from Patrick McBrearty.

McBrearty kicked eight points, including six from play. A goal in each half — with Hugh McFadden blasting home the first and then Cian Mulligan the second — sealed the six-point win along reasonably expected lines. Down, victors over Antrim last night, now lie in wait at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones in two weeks’ time.

On 12 minutes Shaun Patton, who continued his good form from the tee, saw his clearance bounce into the arms of Murphy, who fed McLoone. McFadden, on the run, was then located and his shot went under Ben McKinless in the Derry goal.

McKinless in the Derry goal made a great save down to his right seven minutes before the break from Ryan McHugh, who had made the chance after playing a neat give-and-go with Frank McGlynn.

Donegal were 1-10 to 0-7 ahead at half-time.

Derry needed something out of the ordinary to give themselves a chance. However, besides Emmet Bradley, who was paddling a lonesome canoe, and the occasional free from Mark Lynch, they never made any dents in Donegal.

Murphy, who scored an epic sideline ball at the same venue in 2014, popped over a well-judged 45 and McBrearty continued to torment Rogers, opting to punch over when in on goal and then blazing an effort wide.

Substitute Mulligan, who didn’t have to break stride, added a second Donegal goal with six minutes to go, piercing a shot across McKinless when he was set-up by fellow replacement Daire O Baoill.

Derry

1. Ben McKinless

2. Paul McNeill

3. Brendan Rogers

4. Kevin Johnston

5. Karl McKaigue

6. Patrick Coney

7. Chrissy McKaigue

8. Michael Bateson

9. Emmet Bradley (0-8, 5f)

10. Padraig Cassidy

11. Conor McAtamney

12. Sean Leo McGoldrick

13. Enda Lynn

14. Shane McGuigan

15. Mark Lynch (0-5, 4f).

Subs:

Liam McGoldrick and Jack Doherty for SL McGoldrick and Bateson (half-time)

Carlus McWilliams for Rogers (52)

Niall Toner (0-1) for McGuigan (54)

James Kielt (0-2) and Peter Hagan for McAtamney and Cassidy (61).

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton

2. Paddy McGrath

3. Neil McGee

4. Eoghan Ban Gallagher

5. Paul Brennan

6. Frank McGlynn

7. Caolan Ward

8. Hugh McFadden (1-0)

9. Michael Murphy (0-2, 45)

10. Leo McLoone

11. Ryan McHugh (0-2)

12. Ciaran Thompson

13. Michael Langan

14. Patrick McBrearty (0-8, 2f)

15. Jamie Brennan (0-1)

Subs:

Stephen McMenamin for McGee (11)

Odhran MacNiallais for Langan (half-time)

Cian Mulligan (1-0) for P Brennan (44)

Ciaran McGinley for Thompson (50)

Daire O Baoill for McGrath (62), Mark McHugh for McGlynn (66).

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!