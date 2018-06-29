This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
20-year-old Limerick native O'Connor signs new two-year deal at Leeds

‘Not only is he a good footballer, he also has the desire and attitude needed to take him to the top.’

By Emma Duffy Friday 29 Jun 2018, 11:11 AM
51 minutes ago 1,145 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4098885
Signed, sealed, delivered: Paudie O'Connor.
Image: Leeds United Twitter.
Signed, sealed, delivered: Paudie O'Connor.
Signed, sealed, delivered: Paudie O'Connor.
Image: Leeds United Twitter.

IRISH DEFENDER PAUDIE O’Connor has signed a new two-year deal at Leeds United, which will run until the summer of 2020.

It’s understood that the Limerick youngster will now be sent out on loan by the Championship outfit after putting pen to paper on his fresh contract, which allows for his stay at Elland Road to be extended by a further 12 months.

The 20-year-old Limerick native made the move to Leeds from the League of Ireland in March 2017, and went on to captain their U23 side.

His progress there saw him catch the eye and led to a senior debut in April against Sunderland. O’Connor acquitted himself well at centre-back in the 1-1 draw, and his star continued to rise from there as he made three further first-team appearances.

“We are really pleased to see Paudie sign a new deal at the club,” Director of Football Victor Orta said of the news.

“He has huge potential and we hope he will be a key player for Leeds United for many years to come. Not only is he a good footballer, he also has the desire and attitude needed to take him to the top.

“Paudie is keen to play games, as every hungry young footballer should, so we will now look to send him out on loan for the forthcoming season.”

Shay Given joins Frank Lampard’s backroom team at Derby County

Kilkenny All-Ireland winning hurling captain Joyce to make AFL debut

