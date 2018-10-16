This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 16 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'When he said it I told him to feck off': Carlow's Broderick relives shock of All-Star nomination

Paul Broderick is the first Carlow player to receive an All-Star nomination since Colm Hayden in 1994.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 16 Oct 2018, 5:11 PM
20 minutes ago 456 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4289444
Image: Gerry McManus/INPHO
Image: Gerry McManus/INPHO

CARLOW FORWARD PAUL Broderick says the support he has received since learning of his All-Star nomination has been ‘overwhelming.’ 

Broderick is the first player from the county to be nominated for the accolade since Colm Hayden in 1994, an achievement which rounds of a progressive 2018 for the Carlow footballers.

Reflecting on his nomination, Broderick says that this is a significant moment for his family, friends and everyone involved in Carlow GAA.

But when his father called him early one morning with the news, he could scarcely believe that he had made the cut.

“He rang me at about seven in the morning to tell me. I hadn’t known until then. I’d have that relationship with him, we’d ring each other. 

When he said it I told him to feck off. And he laughed and said, ‘No, I’m deadly serious’. I’m a teacher and I went into school and they made a big deal of it in school. 

“I know how big a deal it is from looking in frm the outside. But until I had the experience myself I never realised how big it is.” 

Undoubtedly, the 2018 season was one to remember in Carlow GAA circles. 

Carlow players celebrate at the final whistle Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

The footballers began their year by securing promotion for the first time in 33 years to book their spot in Division 3 for 2019. They followed that up with a first Leinster SFC victory over Kildare since 1953, with Broderick coming away from that tie with a tally of 0-11 (9f).

They narrowly fell short of qualifying for the Leinster decider following defeat to Laois in the semi-final, before and a qualifier loss to Tyrone saw them bow out of the All-Ireland championship.

Broderick’s All-Star nomination illustrates just how far the Carlow team has progressed in recent years.

“It’s a huge moment for family and friends as well, and certainly the Carlow management and players,” he said at the 2019 RTE Championship Draws recently.

I suppose going back four or five years there wasn’t a hope that any Carlow player could have gotten an All-Star nomination.

“There weren’t structures in place for players to be recognised because we weren’t playing to a certain level. It’s a credit to the current management that Carlow players are now being looked at in that way. 

Paul Broderick scores a goal Paul Broderick scoring a goal against Louth in the Leinster SFC. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

“That’s only through winning promotion and beating Kildare and stuff like that. That doesn’t happen by chance. 

With regard to the support I’ve received and the messages I’ve gotten since, what it means to me is that… Carlow is a small place and the messages I’ve gotten from people that I know who go to these games and love Carlow football, their support has just been overwhelming to be honest.  

Although Carlow have enjoyed an impressive season, they have also attracted some criticism this year.

Some commentators believe they are overly reliant on playing defensive football, with a lot of the negative remarks being directed at their manager Turlough O’Brien and coach Steven Poacher.

“I think we play a brand of football that has suited us to try and build,” says Broderick.

Steven [Poacher] came in and I think we were conceding the most scores in all four divisions to being third across all four divisions in the first year he was there. 

Paul Broderick scores a point from a free Source: Gerry McManus/INPHO

“He wanted to build from a defence point of view. And, to be fair, a lot of these criticism are probably from people who haven’t gone to watch a whole lot of the games.

“I know we’ve played Laois and I’ve looked back at the game myself and it doesn’t make for great viewing. And that’s not because we lost. It didn’t make for great viewing in general, the style of play. 

“But all our games all season weren’t like that. I think if you were to look at the likes of the Kildare game, and I’m not just picking that because we won.

“Look, I’m happy with the way we’re playing. And, like any team, we need to keep moving and evolving. If the rules change we need to evolve and move with them.” 

With reporting by Kevin O’Brien

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Conor McGregor throws pass for Cowboys before big Dallas win
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Ireland U19s defeat Netherlands to finish qualifying round with 100% record
    Ireland U19s defeat Netherlands to finish qualifying round with 100% record
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales
    'It was a great experience and hopefully I can look forward to many more'
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Why a loss tonight could have a big impact on Ireland's hopes of playing in Dublin at Euro 2020
    Why a loss tonight could have a big impact on Ireland's hopes of playing in Dublin at Euro 2020
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Wales?
    'James McClean broke his wrist... And was actually looking at an injection to see if he could play'
    NFL
    Late, late show as Packers score 10 points in final two minutes to stun 49ers
    Late, late show as Packers score 10 points in final two minutes to stun 49ers
    This was supposed to be a Nate Peterman column but it was intercepted twice
    Seattle Seahawks soar at jam-packed Wembley Stadium
    WALES
    Wales suffer another big setback with Ramsey to miss Ireland clash
    Wales suffer another big setback with Ramsey to miss Ireland clash
    Giggs: Bale 'struggling' to be fit for Nations League trip to Ireland
    Wales suffer crushing defeat to Spain ahead of Nations League clash with Ireland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie