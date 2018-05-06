Huge payday for Dunne and Moynihan as they claim victory for Ireland in GolfSixes

PAUL DUNNE AND Gavin Moynihan showed all their matchplay nous with a quite brilliant display to claim victory for Ireland at the second edition of the European Tour’s GolfSixes.

After receiving a wildcard entry for the six-hole matchplay event, Dunne and Moynihan lost just one of their six matches over two days, defeating French duo of Romain Wattel and Mike Lorenzo-Vera in this afternoon’s final.

The Irish pair played together on the victorious Walker Cup team in 2015 and formed another stunning partnership at the Centurion Club in St Albans, each claiming a winner’s cheque of €100,000.

For Dunne, it is a continuation of an impressive season to date but the bumper payday is a huge boost for 23-year-old Moynihan, who has missed all eight of his European Tour cuts since graduating from Q-School last year.

The €100,000 cheque means the Dubliner has almost doubled his career earnings this weekend having earned €128,000 on Tour to date, most of which came from his 14th place finish at last summer’s Irish Open.

Ireland stormed through Saturday’s Group stages with wins over Italy and Scotland and the pair continued that impressive form today, as they then defeated England women, South Korea and France en route to the title.

“When you have the tricolour besides your name it becomes a little bit more serious,” world number 65 Dunne said.

Source: Getty Images

“We’re happy to represent Ireland well, have a nice trophy under the belt and it kind of sets well to kick on for the rest of the season.

“It’s an individual game and it’s nice to get together with a partner, especially like Gavin, who I’ve been friends with for a long time and have success like this.

“We just played really solid all week. Gavin was hitting some amazing iron shots and, obviously, the pivotal moment for us was him chipping in on the play-off against the South Koreans.”

Moynihan, who brilliantly chipped in on the playoff hole against South Korea in the semi-final, added: “We know each other’s games so well and we’re comfortable with each other. We had a game plan coming in and the course set up well for us, I think. We had fun. Honestly it was the best fun I’ve had on the golf course since I’ve turned pro. It was a great few days.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!