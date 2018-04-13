Dunne surges into three-shot lead in Spain after stunning second round

PAUL DUNNE HAS moved clear of the chasing pack at the Open de Espana after a stunning second round on Friday morning, as the 25-year-old bids to become the fifth Irishman to win the tournament.

Dunne took full advantage of the favourable scoring conditions in Madrid to shoot the lowest round of his career as he followed up Thursday’s 66 by going one shot better today.

The Wicklow man finished with a birdie to card a seven-under par 65 to hold the clubhouse lead and go three shots clear of Spain’s Nacho Elvira, Brett Rumford of Australia and Englishman Callum Shinkwin.

After his maiden victory at the British Masters last season, Dunne has hit a rich vein of form over recent weeks and recorded back-to-back top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour with strong performances at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship and Houston Open.

He followed up his closing eagle from Thursday with four birdies on his front nine this morning, and while he dropped two shots on the home stretch, five further birdies established his position at the top of the leaderboard.

“It was just one of those days, I just went on playing, I wasn’t really thinking about the score and the score kind of built on itself,” he told Sky Sports afterwards. “It turns out all three of us in the group shot seven under, so it was an enjoyable day.

“My game is in good shape, I’m feeling good, feel confident around this course so hopefully a couple of more good rounds and give myself a chance.”

Dunne is looking to follow in the footsteps of Eddie Polland, Eamonn Darcy, Pádraig Harrington and Peter Lawrie by winning the Spanish Open.

