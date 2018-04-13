  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 13 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dunne surges into three-shot lead in Spain after stunning second round

The Wicklow man followed up yesterday’s 66 by going one shot better on Friday.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 13 Apr 2018, 2:36 PM
25 minutes ago 539 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3956496
Dunne in action during today's second round in Madrid.
Image: Ross Kinnaird
Dunne in action during today's second round in Madrid.
Dunne in action during today's second round in Madrid.
Image: Ross Kinnaird

PAUL DUNNE HAS moved clear of the chasing pack at the Open de Espana after a stunning second round on Friday morning, as the 25-year-old bids to become the fifth Irishman to win the tournament.

Dunne took full advantage of the favourable scoring conditions in Madrid to shoot the lowest round of his career as he followed up Thursday’s 66 by going one shot better today.

The Wicklow man finished with a birdie to card a seven-under par 65 to hold the clubhouse lead and go three shots clear of Spain’s Nacho Elvira, Brett Rumford of Australia and Englishman Callum Shinkwin.

After his maiden victory at the British Masters last season, Dunne has hit a rich vein of form over recent weeks and recorded back-to-back top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour with strong performances at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship and Houston Open.

He followed up his closing eagle from Thursday with four birdies on his front nine this morning, and while he dropped two shots on the home stretch, five further birdies established his position at the top of the leaderboard.

“It was just one of those days, I just went on playing, I wasn’t really thinking about the score and the score kind of built on itself,” he told Sky Sports afterwards. “It turns out all three of us in the group shot seven under, so it was an enjoyable day.

“My game is in good shape, I’m feeling good, feel confident around this course so hopefully a couple of more good rounds and give myself a chance.”

Dunne is looking to follow in the footsteps of Eddie Polland, Eamonn Darcy, Pádraig Harrington and Peter Lawrie by winning the Spanish Open.

Live leaderboard available here >

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Tiger’s prowling! Woods set for US Open return as comeback gathers pace

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
FOOTBALL
'We were not at the races': Wenger admits Arsenal were on the ropes against CSKA
'We were not at the races': Wenger admits Arsenal were on the ropes against CSKA
Simeone defends wasteful Griezmann as Atleti sneak through to another European semi
Salah's Liverpool player of the month dominance continues
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool to face Roma in Champions League semi-final
Liverpool to face Roma in Champions League semi-final
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's Jekyll and Hyde nature is a thing of the past
I showed Man City I'm not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster
PREMIER LEAGUE
Roy Keane tears into Jack Wilshere after Arsenal's unconvincing Europa League display
Roy Keane tears into Jack Wilshere after Arsenal's unconvincing Europa League display
Arsenal paired with Atletico Madrid in Europa League semi
'Harry is very honest and he is not going to lie about this situation' - Pochettino
BOXING
Five of seven Irish boxers win Friday's semis to claim at least Commonwealth silver
Five of seven Irish boxers win Friday's semis to claim at least Commonwealth silver
US boxer sporting Trump-inspired trunks gets battered by Mexican foe
Irish teen Aaron McKenna scores another impressive first-round knockout in California

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie