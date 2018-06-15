Dublin star Paul Flynn appointed GPA's new chief executive

DUBLIN FOOTBALLER PAUL Flynn has been named the new chief executive of the Gaelic Players Association.

He replaces former CEO Dermot Earley who stepped down from the position in January. Flynn has been part of the GPA’s National Executive Committee since 2012 and has operated as their secretary in recent years.

The five-time All-Ireland winner, who currently works as a commercial director with Lincoln Recruitment Specialists, will assume the new role in September 2018.

He will spend the summer serving out his notice period with his current employers and lining out with Dublin.

“I am very proud and honoured to be taking up the position of CEO of the GPA at this time of enormous change and development for the game,” Flynn said in a statement today.

“The GPA has a fantastic member base who are passionate about the game and I will work hard to represent them and the Association. From personal experience I know the great work that the GPA does.

“It has played an important role in my development on and off the field and I know the valuable work the Association does day in day out to help players all over the country. My vision is to build on the great work of our previous leaders and to engage the next generation of players.

“Players will be at the heart of all GPA decision making and the Association will remain unrelenting in its pursuit of members’ interests. I am really looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting started on the work ahead. I look forward to working alongside players to ensure that their unique contribution to the games and society as whole is fully recognised.”

GPA chairman Seamus Hickey, who has been acting as CEO since Earley’s departure, added: ”The Board and National Executive Committee of the GPA are very pleased that someone of Paul’s experience and proven leadership ability is taking on the role of CEO at this important time.

“Paul’s business and outstanding sporting achievements are the exact blends of qualities that we were keen to have embodied in the leader of this proud Association. The GPA will have a very busy few months ahead and we are looking forward to Paul leading the team to continued future success.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!