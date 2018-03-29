FORMER KERRY FOOTBALLER Paul Galvin says counties have different cultures and ‘ways of playing’ Gaelic football, and that players need to adapt their games in order to play within the culture.

The 2009 footballer of the year is returning to his native club Finuge in Kerry following stints with clubs in Dublin. He linked up with Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh last year and previously played hurling with Kilmacud Crokes.

Galvin was speaking on Off The Ball AM about the relationship between sport and design as well as his club football plans, when he remarked on how Gaelic football has changed, and that different playing styles and cultures exist within different counties.

The three-time All-Star has noticed that players no longer tend to play in their orthodox positions on the pitch, and that the playing style he was used to is not as prevalent anymore.

Galvin also says players need to switch up their own games in order to adapt to the culture they’re playing in.

“The game is different. I don’t see too many players of my type really in the game anymore. I don’t see players in that area, players occupying those half-forward areas. I just don’t see them in the positions.

“I think everyone runs a lot more now. Positions are less important in many ways, especially up front. It’s a very fluid game at the moment.

I’d be a different footballer in Dublin to the one I’ll be in Kerry that’s for sure. It’s a different game up here.

He added:

“I played in Cork, played in UCC, played in the Cork county championship for two years, Kerry county championship, the Dublin county championship and I was probably a different footballer in all those county championships.

Counties have different cultures and different ways of playing and you have to adapt to them. We’ll see, I’ll go home and do a bit with the boys, give it up for the boys for a finish.”

The Irish Times reported earlier this week that Galvin was returning to the Kerry club, and after confirming the news, Galvin admitted that this might his last year of playing football.

“My registration is back in Kerry with my club in Finuge. Will I get a game is a question now. I think this will be my last year playing football. How much I’ll play I don’t know but that was always my intention. Whatever couple of games I play will be my last few games and they’ll be with Finuge so that’s all that is.

“It’s important for me personally.”

You can watch the full show here. Skip to 53.30 for the segment featuring Paul Galvin.