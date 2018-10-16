This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 16 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'My initial thoughts were just that they were pretty bad ideas' - Dublin star on new proposed rule changes

Paul Mannion is against the new proposed plans to change the face of Gaelic football.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 16 Oct 2018, 7:00 AM
54 minutes ago 1,215 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4287701
Paul Mannion at yesterday's press event before the 2018 Dublin county senior football final.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Paul Mannion at yesterday's press event before the 2018 Dublin county senior football final.
Paul Mannion at yesterday's press event before the 2018 Dublin county senior football final.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

DUBLIN FOOTBALL STAR Paul Mannion isn’t a fan of the proposed new rule changes for Gaelic football.

The GAA’s standing committee on playing rules revealed earlier this month the five rules that they believe should be experimented with in the sport.

A restriction in handpasses, a plan to have all sidelines kicked forward, the introduction of an attacking mark, the implementation of a sin bin and a new kick-out rule involving zoning are to be considered.

But Mannion, a key figure again in Dublin’s All-Ireland success this year and a winner with his club Kilmacud Crokes in last Saturday’s county semi-final, is not impressed with what has been suggested.

He is aware that they are only proposals and is open to the idea of inside mark being trialled but overall feels they would change Gaelic football ‘in so many ways’ if implemented.

“I personally think they are a really bad idea, to be honest. I completely understand they are only proposals and just suggestions. So we won’t know until a few of them are trialled, but my initial thoughts were just that they were pretty bad ideas.

“I don’t know how much kind of thought went into them or was there any kind of consultation process, but I just don’t see what they are trying to achieve or what it’s going to do.

“It is going to change the game in so many ways – if they were all introduced. Now I know it’s unlikely they’d all be implemented but it would just be a completely different game if all those were brought in. Yeah, I’d be completely against them to be honest.”

The inside mark would be the proposed rule likely to impact most on Mannion’s style of play as a regular corner-forward in the Dublin team.

Paul Mannion lifts the Sam Maguire Paul Mannion lifts the Sam Maguire last month. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“I suppose even when they were bringing the kickout mark in, when that was proposed I was kind of 50-50, I didn’t know what would work, what it would look like and then when it was trialled, I was like, ‘This actually works pretty well’.

“I thought that was a good one. I kind of feel similar about that one. That’s probably the only one that I’d be like maybe it might work. So I suppose seeing if it’s trialled and how it works out, it could turn out to be a good idea.

“It probably takes a little bit away from your preparations in the league if you know whatever happens, you’re going to be going back to the old rules. There’s nothing we can do about that, it’s out of our hands. We’ll just focus on what we can control. We’ll have plenty of time during the championship anyway to practise ourselves in our own training games so it won’t be a massive issue really.”

Mannion’s Dublin boss Jim Gavin has been a previous advocate for the sin bin but the attacker does not agree with the plan that is being floated.

Jim Gavin celebrates with Paul Mannion Jim Gavin celebrates with Paul Mannion after the victory over Tyrone. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“You could have situations now where if a sin bin is brought in, teams will completely shut up shop for 10 minutes and do everything they can to just waste time and it’ll turn out to be worse again. It’s really difficult to see how these will work out unless they’re trialled.

“I wouldn’t agree with that now myself. Unless then they started giving out yellow cards more frequently, I’d imagine that would have to be the case if you’re going to need three yellow cards to get sent off. Again, it could just turn the game into complete chaos with fouling and this kind of stuff.

“I’m glad anyway at least that there’s going to be some thought around it before going to trial and if it’s a success then we can implement it. They’re only suggestions and proposals. They’re not wrong to try and improve the game. That’s what everyone wants. Everyone’s all for that, trying to improve it.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Conor McGregor throws pass for Cowboys before big Dallas win
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales
    'It was a great experience and hopefully I can look forward to many more'
    Wales suffer another big setback with Ramsey to miss Ireland clash
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Wales?
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Wales?
    Why a loss tonight could have a big impact on Ireland's hopes of playing in Dublin at Euro 2020
    'James McClean broke his wrist... And was actually looking at an injection to see if he could play'
    MUNSTER
    Grobler set for Thomond Park return as important part of Gloucester pack
    Grobler set for Thomond Park return as important part of Gloucester pack
    Earls 'a worry' for Munster as he heads for scan on hamstring injury
    Red letter day for Munster heroes expected and unexpected
    WALES
    Martin O'Neill hits back at claims Ireland play 'primitive' football
    Martin O'Neill hits back at claims Ireland play 'primitive' football
    Gareth Bale ruled out of Ireland-Wales Nations League clash
    Portsmouth youngster recalled to Ireland senior squad ahead of Wales clash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie