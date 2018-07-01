This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 1 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

From the Aran Islands to American international: Mullen helping Eagles to new heights

“Six months ago I’d only played division three rugby,” says the prop who started all three of the USA’s June Test wins.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 1 Jul 2018, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,833 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4095581

PAUL MULLEN IS eager to come back to Ireland. He wants to arrive on merit.

A native of the Aran Islands, Mullen made his international rugby debut for the USA in the June Test series. His second and third caps followed soon after too, so with the Eagles lined up for a November trip to Dublin later this year, the 26-year-old has more than an outside chance playing in the Aviva Stadium again.

Should that come pass, it would tie a fine bow on an eight-year stint in the US for Mullen. During that time he has made a home for himself in the Houston area. He hasn’t set foot on the picturesque lands off Galway’s coast, but family and community remain strong tenets in the tighthead’s life.

In so many ways, this is an old story, just with a modern twist. The emigrant’s path is well-trodden. For over 200 years Irish people have crossed the Atlantic in search of new horizons, opportunity in the land of the free, and built structures, empires and filtered into all life in between.

In the Aran Islands they know the way well. When Mullen packed his bags to head for Texas A&M in 2011 he was already qualified to play for the USA as his grandfather PJ had been born in Boston before bringing the Mullens back to Inis Mór.

Paul was called to represent the American under 20s in the summer of 2011, and although he had to remain patient for international recognition in the years since,  he has easily settled in and made a home for himself in Texas.

MLR 2018: Houston SaberCats vs Capital Rugby Union Mullen in action for the Houston SaberCats this year. Source: Maria Lysaker

There was a heart-stopping moment in the 69th minute of the USA’s momentous win over Scotland last month, when Mark Bennett came close to scoring a try for the visitors to close the 30-24 gap with time still to play. As referee Wayne Barnes passes the decision to his TMO the camera catches Mullen. Chest heaving and mouth dragging in air, he has drained every last drop out of the tank and is utterly sickened to see the line crossed.

Props are not usually built to go the distance in frenetic high-tempo Tests like this, but there he stands ready to lend his weight to whatever challenge comes next. On home turf, even with just one cap behind him, Mullen was not ready to let this chance to make a mark pass him by.

“Houston and the Galveston area has been my home for the last seven and a half years,” Mullen tells The42 as he began the process of unwinding after three internationals in as many weeks.

I was dreaming before the June Tests to hopefully get playing against Scotland in Houston in front of friends in the crowd. To start that game was a dream come true. And to win it then was something else.”

That engine Mullen opened up to full capacity in June seems to run in the family. His brother Eoin is a professional cyclist, and their far-flung athletic paths have made it doubly difficult to reunite the family. His parents have visited him in Texas and connections to home remain strong (stronger, Mullen feels, than if he were living in Ireland) thanks to  Skype and WhatsApp. Yet it was no small logistical success last year to arrange a fleeting in-the-flesh embrace with Eoin under the roof of George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

“He’s busy cycling in one part of the world or other, finally we were able to meet up in the airport in Houston for about 15 minutes… ‘how are ya gettin’ on?’ Quick photo.”

If you’ve been to Inis Mór, then you can easily picture where Mullen started out. His father Michael operates the bike hire near the ferry port, his mother Elizabeth runs a shop

Growing up in Kilronan, rugby wasn’t exactly the primary pastime for a sturdy young lad to pursue and, before moving to Glenstal Abbey for secondary school at the age of 12, Gaelic football was the best outlet Mullen had to showcase his physicality. The switch from remote Kilronan to rural Glenstal wasn’t without its challenges, though.

“At home you look out and no matter what part of the island you’re on you’ll be looking out on the sea someplace. In Glenstal, you look out the window and you’re watching the grass grow. To me that was an awful shock to the system. I wasn’t prepared for that.”

Once thrust into rugby heartland, however, the oval ball became intertwined with Mullen as much as the sea. He became inseparable from his new sport no matter what the distance, and despite persistent parental nudges towards education.

“We’d be training three times a week – maybe the Monday, then Wednesday and Thursday,” Mullen says of his attempt to impress at Munster schools level in the summer before his Leaving Cert.

“I’d hop on a ferry on Monday, the 12 o’clock ferry, bus to Galway, bus to Limerick, go to training, stay in a friend’s house, then back home the next day to work with the old lad.

“Then the same thing the following days: down Wednesday, train Wednesday and Thursday, back up at the weekend.

“It was a long old trek, a good bit of travel. After a whole summer training with them, I came home from a tour someplace in England, I sat down at the table and they go: ‘well, what do you think about going to King’s Hospital?’

“‘What?’”

Of course, moving to the Dublin school to tighten the focus on education didn’t deprive him of rugby. Soon, the affable Connacht man loyal to Munster was called to play for Leinster schools. Through some inter-provincial diplomacy and some undoubtedly complex and convoluted reasoning, the prop was left playing for the southern province.

“So for two months I was hopping on a train in Heuston Station, heading to Charleville or Limerick, train there and head back to school the next day. It was messy, but somehow I was allowed play with Munster even though I was in a Leinster school.”

John Randles, Niall Scannell and Paul Mullen Mullen packs down with Niall Scannell for Munster U20s. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

By the time Mullen completed the Leaving Cert he had advanced through Munster U19s and U20s. He played in the first ever match in the Aviva Stadium for a combined Munster-Connacht side, but the sensible long-term path of education set him on a trans-Atlantic course. Fittingly, he kept his oar in maritime interests.

Texas A&M brought him to the Gulf Coast and Galveston to study Marine Engineering,  furthering that with a Masters in Marine Resources Management which he graduated from in May. So we speak to Mullen at a considerable turning point coinciding with a welcome chance to rest the body.

“Three weeks with USA and before that with the Houston SaberCats. So I haven’t had a break now in a while. You kinda don’t know what to do with yourself, to be honest. That’s not a bad complaint.”

TX: Rugby 2018 - USA vs Scotland Men's Rugby Mullen powers through an Adam Hastings tackle during the win over Scotland. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The sport-mad Aggies environment and the club in Galveston gave him a constant rugby outlet through the years, but despite being recruited by former Ulster prop Justin Fitzpatrick to play with the professional SaberCats outfit in Major League Rugby, Mullen has had to retain amateur status because of his student visa – which permits him to work only on campus or in a job related to his studies.

Where many would feel a sense of limbo, there is a laid back ‘island time’ attitude emanating down the phone line from Mullen which ensures he’s completely relaxed despite the flux and the prospect of applying for a visa to work as a professional athlete. It will all come together in time.

“I don’t even know what I’m doing (next). For the last few years my goal was to graduate college. That was that, then the last six months the MLR season came into it and then all of a sudden you’ve the USA team.

“I never looked further than the June Tests, and now I’ve a bit of time on my hands. I don’t know what I’m doing to be honest, but I’ll get that figured out in the next week or so…”

The Inis Mór man certainly deserves the down time. After a hectic year playing with the SaberCats, studying for his Masters finals and putting himself into the international team’s front line Mullen has put himself on an incredible rise, surpassing all his markers by some distance.

“Six months ago I’d only played division three rugby,” he says, almost with surprise, as he digests his rapid rise after a slow burn.

He is the latest of a growing Irish influence in the Eagles setup. AJ MacGinty was the undisputed star of the June Tests, John Quill is constant force from the back row, Mullen packed down alongside Wexford man Dylan Fawsitt during the win over Canada while  Greg McWilliams is backs coach.

His season with the SaberCats was undoubtedly a massive boost. The professional environment and the chance to work closely with the like of Fiji Olympic Sevens gold medal-winning captain Osea Kolinisau has helped the prop soak up swathes of detail and prepare him for the Test arena.

THE CANADIAN PRESS 2018-06-23 Mullen gets to grips with former Osprey Jeff Hassler in Halifax. Source: Andrew Vaughan

With just a single season of MLR behind him, making the Eagles squad was a fine achievement in itself. Yet Mullen powered through to make it a remarkable one. After winning his debut in Denver against Russia — where his contribution included the pass to initiate the first USA try of a 62-13 win  — head coach Gary Gold entrusted the number 3 jersey to him again a week later for the dramatic win over Scotland.

And, just for good measure, Mullen completed a terrific month by exerting his power to help his adopted nation defeat Canada in Nova Scotia. Supposedly enemy territory, it felt strangely like home.

I’m not trying to sound like a gobshite, but (in Texas) it’s almost too hot. Up in Halifax, I absolutely loved it. I was saying, ‘Jesus, If I can’t get back into America I’ll spend another week up here!’

“Very similar to Ireland, lovely spot. You’d meet a couple of people there from Newfoundland and it’s amazing, they have a bit of a twang in their accent. They sound like they’re Irish. One fella was almost talking like a Corkman – ‘you right there, boy.’”

“It was lovely. Down here in Houston it’s very humid. But listen, when I was at home on the island in the middle of November or whatever, it was quite the opposite. So I’d take the heat any day.”

The subject of accents brings us to Mullen’s own timbre.

Seven and a half years in Houston has left no tell-tale twang of Lone Star State-elocution. It would appear as though the Irish community, primarily drawn by the oil and gas industry, have helped to maintain his ‘brogue’ as well as his scrummaging.

“It’s a long way from home, but at the same time you have all these Irish over here and it makes you feel at home.

“It’s a fantastic thing about rugby: I’m from the Aran Islands, I come to Houston, Texas where you don’t know anybody. All of a sudden you pick up the rugby ball and play a bit and you’ve friends there and they’ll let you know how to get accommodation and all that sort of stuff.

“A lot of people might have never played Gaelic football or they mightn’t have played since they were 16, but they’ll go to training (with Houston Gaels) anyway just to mingle.

“That’s how rugby was good to me. It gives you the chance to tour round the country, and Texas is so big you get to see a lot of Texas.

“A lot of road anyway.”

Soon enough, the road will take Mullen back to Ireland. And, even before kick-off in the Aviva Stadium, it ought to feel like a triumphant return.

Munster glory, Ireland triumphs and time in England – Peter Stringer’s rugby career in pics

Archive>> ‘I’ve worked 3, 4 jobs… washing cars, walking dogs’: Wexford man Fawsitt thriving on American dream

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Mascherano announces international retirement following Argentina's World Cup exit
Mascherano announces international retirement following Argentina's World Cup exit
'It's flattering to be compared to a great player like Pele, but he's in another category'
'We're not the favourites, we're playing against the country that invented football'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FRANCE
Hundreds of nudists to descend on Paris for a spot of trampolining today
Hundreds of nudists to descend on Paris for a spot of trampolining today
Facing an uncertain future, Lionel Messi avoids media after Argentina crash out of World Cup
Banksy 'blitzes' Paris with graffiti murals commemorating 1968 student revolt
FOOTBALL
Maradona returns to health to watch France v Argentina
Maradona returns to health to watch France v Argentina
Iniesta plays like he is wearing a suit - Maradona
They were preoccupied with themselves – Matthaus blasts Germany's Bayern players
HURLING
Cruciate injury rules Limerick midfielder out for the rest of the season
Cruciate injury rules Limerick midfielder out for the rest of the season
Dublin crowned Leinster minor hurling champions after thrilling 13-goal final against Kilkenny
Antrim hurlers see off Kildare in the game neither side wanted to play
ARGENTINA
Mbappe stars with a brilliant double as France dump Argentina out of the World Cup
Mbappe stars with a brilliant double as France dump Argentina out of the World Cup
As it happened: France vs Argentina, World Cup last-16
'We know Messi can decide our fate' - Lloris warns France ahead of Argentina clash

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie