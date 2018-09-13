Neville: It's obvious Pogba wants a move away, but United will be fine without him

GARY NEVILLE INSISTS that Manchester United will be just fine if Paul Pogba leaves Old Trafford, and believes it’s “obvious” that the World Cup winner wants to play his club football elsewhere.

Pogba’s relationship with manager Jose Mourinho is said to be on the rocks, with the French midfielder recently telling the press that there are things he cannot talk about for fear of being fined.

Additionally, Pogba’s future at Old Trafford has been called into question as the player himself has done little to play down the possibility of a move away amidst links to Barcelona among other elite clubs.

And while Pogba is a fan favourite as well as a marketing dream, Neville has called for the 25-year-old to act more professionally or find a new club as the Red Devils would cope without him.

“There are four ways to look at it,” Neville told The Times. “Pundit, owner, fan and a personal word.

“Neville the pundit would say: he’s a talented player but I want to see more consistency and leadership.

As a fan, honestly, part of me says that no one is bigger than the club and I am not interested in people who are looking left and right. So, Paul, if you want to go play somewhere else, let’s make that work for you because Manchester United will be fine, don’t worry about that.

“The owner in me would do what United are doing at the moment, saying he is not for sale.

“They have to protect their asset but privately they might be doing a deal because they want to get their £90 million back.

If I was still in that dressing room giving personal advice it would be: ‘Paul, it’s obvious you want to play somewhere else but be professional.’

“Don’t be someone who is seen as a mercenary or a mutineer. You don’t need to do that.”

Manchester United, who currently sit 10th in the Premier League, return to action on Saturday when they visit Watford.

- Omni

