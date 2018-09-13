This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 13 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Neville: It's obvious Pogba wants a move away, but United will be fine without him

The former full-back respects the Frenchman’s talent but feels he must act more maturely as a player at one of football’s biggest clubs

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Sep 2018, 1:03 PM
1 hour ago 2,522 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4233728

GARY NEVILLE INSISTS that Manchester United will be just fine if Paul Pogba leaves Old Trafford, and believes it’s “obvious” that the World Cup winner wants to play his club football elsewhere.

Pogba’s relationship with manager Jose Mourinho is said to be on the rocks, with the French midfielder recently telling the press that there are things he cannot talk about for fear of being fined.

Additionally, Pogba’s future at Old Trafford has been called into question as the player himself has done little to play down the possibility of a move away amidst links to Barcelona among other elite clubs.

And while Pogba is a fan favourite as well as a marketing dream, Neville has called for the 25-year-old to act more professionally or find a new club as the Red Devils would cope without him.

“There are four ways to look at it,” Neville told The Times. “Pundit, owner, fan and a personal word.

“Neville the pundit would say: he’s a talented player but I want to see more consistency and leadership.

As a fan, honestly, part of me says that no one is bigger than the club and I am not interested in people who are looking left and right. So, Paul, if you want to go play somewhere else, let’s make that work for you because Manchester United will be fine, don’t worry about that.

“The owner in me would do what United are doing at the moment, saying he is not for sale.

“They have to protect their asset but privately they might be doing a deal because they want to get their £90 million back.

If I was still in that dressing room giving personal advice it would be: ‘Paul, it’s obvious you want to play somewhere else but be professional.’

“Don’t be someone who is seen as a mercenary or a mutineer. You don’t need to do that.”

Manchester United, who currently sit 10th in the Premier League, return to action on Saturday when they visit Watford.

- Omni

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Rashford arguably developing more quickly than Ronaldo and Kane, says Southgate

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Mane: My parents told me I should be a teacher as football was a waste of time
    Mane: My parents told me I should be a teacher as football was a waste of time
    Rashford arguably developing more quickly than Ronaldo and Kane, says Southgate
    'It's the best I've felt in years' - Pain-free Aguero in peak condition following successful knee surgery
    LEINSTER
    'He reminds me of the threat that Damian McKenzie brings for the All Blacks'
    'He reminds me of the threat that Damian McKenzie brings for the All Blacks'
    'That’s probably the mindset of a smaller club... We can be so much better'
    'One of our principles defensively is not to get beaten on your inside shoulder'
    IRELAND
    Marmion keen to progress as Cooney and McGrath push for Ireland spots
    Marmion keen to progress as Cooney and McGrath push for Ireland spots
    Centre Duncan Taylor out for rest of the season, a doubt for Ireland's World Cup opponents Scotland
    Ronan O'Gara inducted into World Rugby's Hall of Fame
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Neville: It's obvious Pogba wants a move away, but United will be fine without him
    Neville: It's obvious Pogba wants a move away, but United will be fine without him
    Richarlison nets an absolute peach on first Brazil start, adds another goal for good measure
    Hugo Lloris avoids jail but receives hefty fine and 20-month road ban for drink-driving

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie