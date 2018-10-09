This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pogba and Mourinho feud has been exaggerated, says France manager Deschamps

Paul Pogba’s relationship with Jose Mourinho has been under the spotlight this season, but Didier Deschamps is not concerned.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 6:45 AM
Man United manager Jose Mourinho and midfielder Paul Pogba.
Image: Nick Potts
Image: Nick Potts

FRENCH MANAGER DIDIER Deschamps believes Paul Pogba’s reported feud with Jose Mourinho has been blown out of proportion.

Pogba was a key player as Les Bleus won the World Cup at Russia 2018, scoring in the 4-2 defeat of Croatia in the final, but has been at the centre of an alleged bust-up with his Manchester United manager during the early stages of this season.

Although Pogba has netted four goals in all competitions this campaign, he was stripped of the vice-captaincy by Mourinho, who denied a training ground row between the pair, while the midfielder claimed he was banned by the club from speaking to the media after last week’s goalless draw with Valencia.

The pair did enter the international break on somewhat of a high note, with Pogba picking up an assist in a 3-2 Manchester United come from behind victory over Newcastle at the weekend that may have eased some of the pressure on Mourinho. 

Pogba – who was named in the 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist on Monday – is now on international duty for a friendly against Iceland and a Nations League clash with Germany, and Deschamps believes reports of a feud between his influential midfielder and Mourinho have been exaggerated.

2018 FIFA World Cup Russia - France vs Uruguay - Round of 8 - LH Paul Pogba and Didier Deschamps won the World Cup together in Russia. Source: Hahn Lionel/ABACA

Speaking at a media conference, Deschamps said: “I think it’s exaggerated. Maybe you didn’t watch their last game [a 3-2 win over Newcastle United], because I witnessed a great Paul Pogba.

“I think Jose saw the same thing as me. Some things happened and I think that, like is often the case, we make a big deal of something that isn’t.

“It’s true that there are some facts and some may have jumped to certain conclusions. When I see how Paul behaves towards the situation at his club, some may say he’s done everything he could possibly do mentally and when it comes to his individual performances, to help the club.

“There is no issue with Paul. I don’t want to be mixed up with anything and to interfere with any player’s relationship with their coach.”

