'Who knows what will happen?' - Pogba not ruling out Man Utd exit in January

PAUL POGBA INSISTS he is unsure if he will remain at Manchester United beyond the January transfer window.

Pogba was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona over the summer, with the France international reportedly at odds with Jose Mourinho.

Indeed, the 25-year-old appeared to take a dig at the manager after the club’s loss to Brighton earlier this season, insisting that the Seagulls were much better prepared for the encounter than the Red Devils, having already claimed that if he said what was on his mind, he ‘would be fined.’

Pogba has come in for criticism for his performances this season, with former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel claiming that the player’s mind ‘remains somewhere else.’

And the midfielder has now confirmed that he could yet be on his way out of the club in January, with Barca reportedly ready to pay up to £100 million for his services.

My future is currently in Manchester, I still have a contract, I’m playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the next few months,” he told Sky Germany.

Pogba insists that he and Mourinho have a purely professional relationship, though he maintains that he will continue to give his all as United attempt to recapture their form and reel in early leaders Liverpool, whom they currently lie six points behind.

We have a pure coach-player relationship, that’s right,” he added.

“One thing I can assure you: I will always give 100%, no matter which coach I always give everything for United – I cannot say more.”

The midfielder is currently on international duty with France and is primed to play a key role in Les Bleus’ Nations League fixture against Germany in Munich on Thursday, having stressed the importance for the World Cup winners to behave in an exemplary fashion as role models.

On Sunday, the world champions will tackle the Netherlands.

Mourinho’s side as a whole have come under fire this season, having won only two of their opening four Premier League fixtures.

They will face Watford after the international break before a trip to play Young Boys in the Champions League.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!