Thursday 20 September, 2018
Bigger Champions League tests to come, warns Pogba

Manchester United need to up their game if they are to progress from Group H in the Champions League, says Paul Pogba.

By The42 Team Thursday 20 Sep 2018, 4:52 PM
1 hour ago 834 Views 2 Comments
PAUL POGBA HAS warned his Manchester United team-mates there will be stiffer tests to come in the Champions League following their 3-0 win at Young Boys.

United battled through their opening game of Group H with Pogba scoring twice and setting up the third for Anthony Martial as Jose Mourinho’s side made a confident start.

Debutants Young Boys struggled after falling behind to Pogba’s opener and United were able to pick up another away success – their third in a row in all competitions.

However, Pogba knows their next three European matches will be the real barometer for how far they can go this season, given they face Juventus twice after welcoming Valencia to Old Trafford.

“We started with three points, that’s the most important thing,” he told the MUTV.

“We know that we have the bigger teams coming up and we’re going to have to get the result we want, because we are playing in the Champions League and it’s for top teams only.

“Obviously it’s not going to be easy, but we’ve got to get through this group.”

Pogba’s second in Switzerland came from the penalty spot, the Frenchman putting aside memories of his miss against Burnley to double United’s advantage before the break.

“I had no doubt about taking the penalty,” the World Cup winner added. 

“I know I missed that one [against Burnley], but I told him [Jose Mourinho] I won’t do the same mistake this time. 

“I had the confidence of the players as well, they let me take it too, so I thank them for this and I thank the manager. 

“The most important thing was to put the ball in and that’s what happened, so I’m happy.”

