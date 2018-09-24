Former Sligo star ratified as county's new senior football manager

AFTER AN EXHAUSTIVE recruitment process encompassing seven weeks and nine potential candidates, Paul Taylor has tonight been appointed Sligo’s senior football manager.

The former county player and U21 boss was recommended for the job by Sligo GAA’s selection committee last week, and was ratified at tonight’s county board meeting.

Taylor played inter-county football for Sligo for 14 seasons and was one of the county’s most prolific forwards during the 1990s, while winning six club titles with Eastern Harps.

He was involved with Sligo’s senior team as a selector in 2010 under Kevin Walsh, a year in which the Yeats county were beaten by Roscommon in the Connacht final.

In 2017, Taylor guided the Sligo U21s to the provincial decider, where they were narrowly defeated by Galway.

He now succeeds Cathal Corey in the top job, following the former manager’s decision to step away after just one year at the helm.

Under Corey’s stewardship, Sligo retained their Division 3 status in the National Football League and went on to beat London in the Connacht SFC.

Provincial champions Galway sent them into the qualifiers with a 21-point win at Pearse Stadium before Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh ended their summer with a 1-19 to 1-13 victory at Markievicz Park.

