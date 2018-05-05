  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 5 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pelicans and Rockets dominate, make both series 2-1

Anthony Davis led the way as the New Orleans Pelicans responded against the Golden State Warriors while Steph Curry never got going.

By The42 Team Saturday 5 May 2018, 9:20 AM
1 hour ago 1,002 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3996379
Veteran Rajon Rondo contributed to the win.
Image: Sean Gardner
Veteran Rajon Rondo contributed to the win.
Veteran Rajon Rondo contributed to the win.
Image: Sean Gardner

THE NEW ORLEANS Pelicans proved on Friday they are not going to lay down and die for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA playoffs.

New Orleans came out firing in game three, as they took home the win 119-100 to cut Golden State’s series lead to 2-1.

While it was a foregone conclusion in New Orleans’ previous series that Anthony Davis was the best player on the floor, the former number one overall pick was destined to have more players his calibre this series.

However, he was, without a doubt, the best player on the floor Friday as he finished with 33 points, 18 rebounds and four steals while being shadowed by one of the best defenders in the league in Draymond Green.

“Guys made shots, that was the difference maker,” Davis told ESPN after the game. “Guys made shots, we got to the free-throw line today and we capitalised at the line and when we’re making shots and playing great defensively and holding our opponents to 100, we can score 125 every night.”

Almost more impressively though for New Orleans, Rajon Rondo starred. The 32-year-old scored just four points, but he had 10 rebounds and 21 assists. He is the first player since he managed it in 2011 to tally 20 or more assists in a playoff game.

New Orleans and Golden State now turn the attention to game four, which will be played on Sunday.

In Utah, the Houston Rockets laid waste to the Jazz on their home court, leading by as many as 38 in the second half in a 113-92 victory.

After letting game two get away from them early and coming up short on a comeback late in a loss to Utah, Houston left no doubt on Friday.

As good as the Rockets were in game three on offense, it was the defense that really made the difference. Clint Capela was the dominant post defender inside and he proved that with one emphatic block on Rudy Gobert in the second quarter.

CELTICS AT 76ERS, RAPTORS AT CAVS

The Celtics dominated Philadelphia in game one and ripped their heart out with a comeback in game two. But now it is back to Philly and the 76ers will have their fans cheering them on this time. It will take everything to defeat Terry Rozier and Boston though as the Celtics are on a roll.

If the Raptors are not defeated already it would be surprising. The Cavaliers, like the Celtics, ripped Toronto’s heart out in game one and then LeBron James came out and dominated the Raptors in game two. If the Raptors are planning on competing in this series they better start now.

JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy’s post-knee injury excellence

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
FOOTBALL
Arsenal's French defender Koscielny ruled out of World Cup
Arsenal's French defender Koscielny ruled out of World Cup
'I have faced the best forward players in the world... For me, there is never a fear'
Gerrard: 'Rangers job a no-brainer, I knew it was for me'
LIVERPOOL
Why Liverpool could be competing for more than just a trophy in the Champions League final
Why Liverpool could be competing for more than just a trophy in the Champions League final
'Chelsea the biggest game of my career... then Brighton!': Klopp downplays CL final
LeBron James' $6.5 million investment in Liverpool FC is already paying off big time
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wenger: Not my job to pick Arsenal successor
Wenger: Not my job to pick Arsenal successor
Gary Neville calls on failing Man United stars to be sold
Jose Mourinho takes aim at Man United players after Brighton loss
MANCHESTER UNITED
Brighton stun Man United to ensure Premier League survival
Brighton stun Man United to ensure Premier League survival
As it happened: Brighton v Man United, Premier League
Did Man United miss out on Pep Guardiola?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie