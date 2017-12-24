  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Pep in their step: Man City open up largest margin at Christmas in English top-flight history

Their lead at the top of the Premier League is now a whopping 13 points.

By The42 Team Sunday 24 Dec 2017, 12:33 AM
16 hours ago 6,656 Views 21 Comments
MANCHESTER CITYâ€™S GAP on the rest of the Premier League continues to grow.

Cityâ€™s 4-0 beating of Bournemouth on SaturdayÂ coupled with Manchester Unitedâ€™s last-minute 2-2 draw with Leicester City left Pep Guardiolaâ€™s dominant sideÂ 13-points clear ofÂ Jose Mourinhoâ€™s Red Devils, who sit second in the table.

That gap represents the largest lead ever by a top-flight team on Christmas Day.

Guardiolaâ€™s City side have won 18 times already this season, with just one draw in 19 matches to open up what appears to be an insurmountable lead at the top of the table.

In fact, City have won as many matches this season as Manchester United did all of last season.

And Guardiolaâ€™s side are doing it all in style as well.

It had been 25 years since an English side racked up 100 goals in a calendar year before Man City hit that mark on Saturday.

City could make the gap even wider before the year ends, as Guardiolaâ€™s men face Newcastle and Crystal Palace before New Yearâ€™s Day.

