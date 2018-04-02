  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sweden's Lindberg makes a splash after winning marathon play-off to take ANA Inspiration title

A brilliant birdie putt denied Inbee Park an eighth major in California.

By The42 Team Monday 2 Apr 2018, 7:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,923 Views No Comments
941070078 Lifting the trophy. Source: Robert Laberge

PERNILLA LINDBERG CLAIMED her first career victory with a major triumph after coming out on top in a marathon ANA Inspiration play-off with Inbee Park at the eighth extra hole.

Lindberg and Park had to return on Monday to complete their duel at Mission Hills Country Club after they could not be separated in four additional holes on Sunday, though Jennifer Song was eliminated.

There was nothing to choose between the two on a glorious day in California until the 95-ranked Lindberg sunk a magnificent birdie putt at the 10th and Park’s bid for an eighth major ended when her putt rolled to the left of the hole.

Lindberg might have thought her chance had gone when she missed a more straightforward chance to take the title on the seventh extra hole, but the Swede showed great character to put that behind her and win it with a bold putt from around 25 feet.

Neither player could not muster a birdie in the first three holes of the day, before Lindberg finally settled it, the 31-year-old celebrating by jumping into Poppie’s Pond.

941070072 Lindberg jumps into the water with her caddy and fiance Daniel Taylor and her parents Jan and Gunilla. Source: Getty Images Sport

“I just know I’m a grinder, I just felt this is mine, I’m going to do this,” Lindberg said, before making a splash with her parents and caddy/fiance.

