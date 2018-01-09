  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 9 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Beardsley takes 'period of leave' as Newcastle investigate allegations of racism and bullying

Several academy players have come forward with allegations relating to the former Liverpool star.

By Steve O'Rourke Tuesday 9 Jan 2018, 4:47 PM
3 hours ago 3,982 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3788819
Peter Beardsley will take a period of leave from Newcastle while the investigation is ongoing.
Image: Richard Sellers/PA Images
Peter Beardsley will take a period of leave from Newcastle while the investigation is ongoing.
Peter Beardsley will take a period of leave from Newcastle while the investigation is ongoing.
Image: Richard Sellers/PA Images

NEWCASTLE UNITED COACH Peter Beardsley has taken a “period of leave” as the club investigate claims of racism and bullying against him.

The 56-year-old is coach of the U23s on Tyneside and was summoned to St. James’s Park earlier today.

Reports in Newcastle suggest he arrived at the club’s training ground in Benton as normal this morning, only to be asked to travel to the stadium to have further discussions with the club following a meeting with managing director Lee Charnley and head of safeguarding Steve Swinyard yesterday.

In the wake of today’s meeting, the club issued a statement which read:

After discussions with Peter Beardsley this morning it has been agreed that he will take a period of leave, to commence immediately, whilst the club conducts its investigation into allegations made against him.

“It would be inappropriate for the club to comment further until the conclusion of this investigation.”

It emerged at the weekend that Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, a 22-year old midfielder with the club, had — with the backing of team-mates — made a formal complaint against Beardsley.

The former Liverpool and Newcastle player was previously cleared of bullying by a Premier League inquiry back in 2003.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):
[embed id="embed_1"]

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
Liverpool urged to sign PSG midfielder as Coutinho replacement
Liverpool target Lemar could leave Monaco in January
FOOTBALL
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Coach Unai Emery calls for unity after PSG stars axed
Marcelo: 'Sad' Real Madrid are 'f***ing sunk'
LIVERPOOL
Sanchez to forgo Â£25m signing-on fee to complete City deal, Liverpool eye Barca star and all today's transfer gossip
Sanchez to forgo £25m signing-on fee to complete City deal, Liverpool eye Barca star and all today's transfer gossip
Martin O'Neill to Stoke, Griezmann's Man United wage demands and all today's transfer gossip
Coutinho 'had everything' at just 18 years old
MANCHESTER UNITED
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Usain Bolt secures trial with Borussia Dortmund
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
BARCELONA
Coutinho's Barcelona career delayed by thigh injury as he signs five-and-a-half year deal
Coutinho's Barcelona career delayed by thigh injury as he signs five-and-a-half year deal
Klopp hails Coutinho's professionalism after he was denied 'dream' Barca move in summer
Lionel Messi can quit Barca, if Catalonia leaves Spain - reports

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie