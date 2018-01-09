Beardsley takes 'period of leave' as Newcastle investigate allegations of racism and bullying

Peter Beardsley will take a period of leave from Newcastle while the investigation is ongoing.

NEWCASTLE UNITED COACH Peter Beardsley has taken a “period of leave” as the club investigate claims of racism and bullying against him.

The 56-year-old is coach of the U23s on Tyneside and was summoned to St. James’s Park earlier today.

Reports in Newcastle suggest he arrived at the club’s training ground in Benton as normal this morning, only to be asked to travel to the stadium to have further discussions with the club following a meeting with managing director Lee Charnley and head of safeguarding Steve Swinyard yesterday.

In the wake of today’s meeting, the club issued a statement which read:

After discussions with Peter Beardsley this morning it has been agreed that he will take a period of leave, to commence immediately, whilst the club conducts its investigation into allegations made against him.

“It would be inappropriate for the club to comment further until the conclusion of this investigation.”

It emerged at the weekend that Yasin Ben El-Mhanni, a 22-year old midfielder with the club, had — with the backing of team-mates — made a formal complaint against Beardsley.

The former Liverpool and Newcastle player was previously cleared of bullying by a Premier League inquiry back in 2003.

