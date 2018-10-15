This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 15 October, 2018
Peter Brackley, the legendary voice of Football Italia, dies aged 67

The broadcaster covered four World Cups throughout his career but is most fondly remembered as the man charged with covering Serie A for Channel 4

By The42 Team Monday 15 Oct 2018, 2:00 AM
1 hour ago 281 Views 1 Comment
File pic.
Image: Dave Howarth
Image: Dave Howarth

TRIBUTES HAVE POURED in for the commentator Peter Brackley following his passing at the age of 67.

Brackley, who worked at multiple World Cups for ITV and Sky including Italia 90, but is perhaps most fondly remembered as the voice of Channel’s 4 Football Italia programme, was also known for his long association with Brighton and Hove Albion, who announced his death on Sunday evening.

Albion chief executive Paul Barber, in a statement on the club’s website, passed on their condolences and added: “So many of us here knew Peter well.

“He was a hugely talented, knowledgeable, funny and, above all else, a good man. We will miss him.”

Brackley established himself on BBC local radio covering the Seagulls in the early 1970s, before moving to Radio London where he commentated on the 1982 European Cup Final.

He later made the switch to television, where he became a recognisable presence on screens helming coverage of the 1990 World Cup for Sky and Serie A for Channel 4.

Aside from his work as a broadcaster, Brackley also provided the commentary in the Pro Evolution Soccer videogame series and voiced fellow pundit Jimmy Greaves on the satirical puppet show Spitting Image.

