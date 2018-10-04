All-Ireland winning minor boss Keane set to become Kerry's new senior manager

Peter Keane has guided Kerry to the last three All-Ireland minor title wins.

SUCCESSFUL MINOR BOSS Peter Keane is set to be confirmed as Kerry’s new senior football manager next Monday night.

The move will bring an end to Kerry’s hunt for a new man at the helm since Éamonn Fitzmaurice brought his six-season reign to a close in the wake of their exit in the Super 8s this season.

It had been revealed that the new manager would be put forward for ratification by clubs at next Monday night’s Kerry county board meeting after a search headed up by chairman Tim Murphy and his sub-committee.

And it is now seems that Keane will be the name put forward with his management team still to be confirmed.

Renowned coach Donie Buckley, former playing great Maurice Fitzgerald – a selector this year alongside Fitzmaurice and a candidate for the manager role – and ex-county defender Tommy Griffin, who has worked closely with Keane at minor level, are some of the names in the frame to work with the new boss.

A former county and U21 player with Kerry, Keane captained the county to Munster glory in the latter grade in 1992. The St Mary’s Cahersiveen club man has managerial experience with his native club, who he steered to All-Ireland junior glory in 2011, along with guiding Legion to a county senior final appearance in 2015 when they lost out to South Kerry after a replay.

He has enjoyed considerable success in his role as Kerry minor boss since succeeding Jack O’Connor. In his opening season he won the Munster final against Cork and experienced All-Ireland glory against Galway with a team that included current seniors David Clifford and Sean O’Shea.

More Munster success has followed with final wins over Clare in 2017 and 2018, while he has added All-Ireland title wins in both those seasons, at the expense of Derry last year and Galway this year.

