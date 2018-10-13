This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 13 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Mahony proud Munster make a statement against 'oppressive' and impressive Exeter

‘Their ability to hold the ball is very impressive and as a result of that I have to say we’ll take a draw.’

By Sean Farrell Saturday 13 Oct 2018, 6:59 PM
24 minutes ago 1,560 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4285158
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Sean Farrell reports from Sandy Park

‘WE CAME HERE to win,” said Peter O’Mahony after Munster delivered an immensely physical performance to force a draw away to Exeter Chiefs.

The 10-10 score-line belies the level of intrigue that was delivered with every shuddering hit in this encounter, with a strong swirling wind bringing no end of complications for the tactics of both coaches and two teams, who have long eyed one another from afar, fiercely coming face to face.

O’Mahony is a born competitor, so he can only feel it bittersweet that Munster fans were not celebrating a full four points in Devon today, but the celebrations are fully in order.

Peter O'Mahony Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The southern province went on their travels with most outsiders agreeing a losing bonus point may as well count as a win. Yet for the first time this season, the Chiefs were denied victory. For the first time this season, Rob Baxter’s side didn’t find dominance through the maul. For the first time this season, the Chiefs were unable to score at least three tries.

Two would have been enough to inflict a crushing late loss on Munster. But for 22 long, phases after 80 minutes had elapsed the red wall stood firm.

“It speaks volumes,” said O’Mahony, his voice low, but intensity still high soon after full-time.

“That’s their game, the pressure they put on you. We knew that discipline was a big factor and, apart from me, we were very good discipline-wise.

Peter O'Mahony after the game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“22 phases, under your sticks, to have the discipline there to hold them out when that’s what they do, you know? You watch them week in, week out in the Premiership and when they get within sight of the line they are so clinical, so oppressive.

“It speaks volumes for the lads’ character (to keep them out).”

The Corkman, typically hard on himself and picking out personal errors, quickly comes around to the sense of achievement at gaining two points.

The draw in Castres which kick-started Munster’s European campaign last season was tough going, but not a patch on this incredibly punishing encounter.

“You take the factors in: they’re one of the best teams in England, if not Europe, their home record speaks for itself – how difficult it is to come here and get a win, even how difficult it is to come here and get a performance…

The blindside adds: “you’re up against an incredible side and it’s so hard out there. You feel you’re building and building, you’re looking for three points a lot of the time because it’s so hard to play with the ball. I thought overall it was a very good performance.”

“They’re a hugely oppressive side, their ability to hold the ball is very impressive and as a result of that I have to say we’ll take a draw.

“I was very proud of the lads, it was a difficult game. The conditions were difficult. (It was) difficult to play the game and I thought the lads were very good.”

Munster are up in running in Europe once more. They will assess the injuries for Keith Earls (hamstring), John Ryan (ankle) and Sam Arnold (taken to hospital with a knock on his throat) and prepare to give Gloucester a warm welcome in Thomond Park.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    LEINSTER
    James Lowe, the fan favourite who is box office on and off the pitch
    James Lowe, the fan favourite who is box office on and off the pitch
    'We just need to be careful we're not getting too far ahead of ourselves'
    Leinster light up the RDS and tear Wasps apart in stunning performance
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    As it happened: Exeter Chiefs v Munster, Champions Cup
    As it happened: Exeter Chiefs v Munster, Champions Cup
    'I've been waiting two years for this': Fit-again Coetzee eager to pay Ulster back
    Watch: Lowe hammers home Leinster's advantage with brilliant individual try
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Messi rejected Man City offer to treble wages - Al Mubarak
    Messi rejected Man City offer to treble wages - Al Mubarak
    Amid interest from Chelsea and Barcelona, Genoa issue hands-off warning for €50 million-rated Polish ace
    Teenager Sancho saluted for realising his talent would be wasted at Man City
    WALES
    Onus on defence as misfiring Ireland prepare for a Denmark side deprived of their main man
    Onus on defence as misfiring Ireland prepare for a Denmark side deprived of their main man
    'His performances in recent times have not been up to the standard he attained in the Euros'
    'When Jack left me out of the squad for the Euros, I was devastated… I wasn’t the same player or person'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie