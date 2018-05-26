This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 26 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'People always tell me I'm a mad bastard for fighting over there but I never see it that way'

Peter Queally is prospering after a big win in Russia.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 26 May 2018, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,430 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4028883

PETER QUEALLY HAS never been reluctant to test himself abroad, but he could have been forgiven if he decided to seek home comforts after a frustrating experience last year.

His 16-fight professional career, which began in 2012, has played out across seven different countries. As well as Ireland and the UK, the 32-year-old has shared the cage with opponents in South Africa, Poland, Italy, Russia and Kazakhstan.

Peter Queally after the fight Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

A visit to the latter in November to face home favourite Kuat Khamitov initially resulted in a majority-decision defeat. The Russian judge seated cageside scored the fight as a draw, but his colleagues — both of whom were Kazakh — gave the nod to their compatriot.

The outcome was deemed dubious enough to ultimately be overturned to a draw, but the experience didn’t deter Queally. Last weekend he was on his travels again to compete for the Fight Nights Global promotion in Russia. This time he made sure that the input of the judges wasn’t required.

“I had no bother going back over to fight for Fight Nights again,” he insists. “It’s a great promotion. The judges this time were all Russian and my opponent was Armenian. We made sure it was a different situation, although the judges didn’t matter in the end anyway.”

David Khachatryan lost only three times in his 27 outings as a professional prior to his clash with Queally. He had never been dispatched inside the distance. Queally changed that last Saturday, knocking out the 30-year-old after less than four minutes of the first round of their lightweight contest at the Express Arena in Rostov.

It was a long overdue stoppage victory for the Waterford native, who saw all 15 of his previous fights last the full duration. Nevertheless, he took his record to 11-4-1 in emphatic fashion, his right hand lifting Khachatryan off his feet before referee Jan Vobornik stepped in.

“I’m delighted. From the preparation to the fight itself, everything went really well,” Queally explains. “Getting the finish is a weight off me, to be honest. It’s been a while coming.

“It was annoying because I feel like I fight in an exciting way and people have been entertained by my fights, but you’ll always have the fuckers who could point to the fact that I hadn’t finished opponents, no matter what I was doing. But that’s them shut down now. They can’t throw that at me anymore.”

It was a resounding win for Queally, in spite of his opponent’s protestations over the stoppage. Khachatryan insisted that he was still in the fight, and while admittedly there was something slightly clumsy about the manner of the referee’s intervention, the likelihood is that he merely spared the defeated fighter some additional and unnecessary damage.

24 wins-3 losses, had never been finished.

A post shared by Peter Queally (@peterqueally) on

Many in attendance weren’t impressed, however, which made for a tense aftermath. Queally, along with wrestling coach Sergey Pikulskiy and team-mate James Gallagher, subsequently had to be escorted to the changing rooms and back to their hotel.

“I was completely in control of the fight and it wasn’t a controversial stoppage at all, in my opinion,” he says. “You can see from the replay that he was out. The fight was only going one way anyway.

“There was a lot of booing afterwards, people in the arena were going crazy because they thought it was a quick stoppage. Bottles and coins were being launched into the ring, and then people — a 50-strong mob — started trying to get into the cage.

“In fairness to my opponent, people online were giving out and saying he left when I was being announced as the winner, but he actually didn’t. He went out to try and calm the crowd. I think their anger was probably aimed mainly at the ref, but I still had to get a military escort, which was crazy.”

He adds: “Fighting abroad in these places, I think I’m just used to that sort of intimidating environment by now. People always tell me I’m a mad bastard for fighting over there but I never see it that way. I’ve done it a few times now so it almost feels normal.

“I do actually enjoy kind of being the heel, so to speak, so I probably get a bit of a kick out of it. There’s pressure when you’re fighting out there, but there’s also pressure — even if it’s a different kind of pressure — when you’re fighting at home in the 3Arena. Pressure is all part of fighting at this level.”

In terms of earning a good living from fighting, Peter Queally is now enjoying the most prosperous spell of his career while contracted to Fight Nights Global. Yet he doesn’t need to cast his mind back very far to recall a time when he believed that success and fulfilment as an MMA fighter could only be attained under the umbrella of one particular promotion.

In the summer of 2016, an opportunity to fight for the UFC finally appeared to be within reach. While he was in Las Vegas helping Straight Blast Gym team-mate Conor McGregor to prepare for his rematch with Nate Diaz, Queally put his name forward to fight at UFC 202 against Tim Means, whose original opponent Sean Strickland was forced to withdraw after sustaining an injury a fortnight before the bout.

Queally was being considered for the fight, to the extent that the promotion requested his passport and other paperwork. However, his prospects of achieving his dream of a UFC debut were ultimately dashed. Concerned that Queally would not have sufficient time to secure a visa to compete in the US, the UFC opted to look closer to home for a new opponent for Means.

By now, Queally has moved well beyond wondering what might have been. As the landscape in MMA continues to evolve, the UFC is no longer the only show in town. It undoubtedly remains the dominant player in the global market, but the growth of other promotions has provided more opportunities for professional fighters.

For a guy like Queally, it pays to be a big fish in a relatively smaller pond. He headlined last Saturday’s Fight Nights card ahead of a light-heavyweight title bout between ex-UFC pair Fabio Maldonado and Nikita Krylov. Queally will continue to keep his options open, but he’s no longer transfixed on one destination.

“They [Fight Nights] are putting a lot of faith in me so I’m obviously moving the needle for them,” he says. “The fight before the last one was in a 12,000-seater arena in Kazakhstan which was completely sold out, and so was the one last weekend. They’re good shows to be part of.

“The reality for me now is that I’d probably be taking a significant pay-cut if I went to the UFC. That’s not to say that I’ve closed the door on the UFC or another promotion, but I’m really happy where I am now. For me to leave, it would have to really make sense. I’m not begging to go to the UFC anymore. I don’t care, I’ll stay here if I need to.

“MMA is so different now. Before, you couldn’t earn a living unless you were in the UFC. In a lot of cases now, depending on your situation, you can earn more outside the UFC. Other promotions are giving fighters good careers. Even two years ago that wasn’t the case.

“If the right offer comes in from somewhere else, of course I’ll consider it. There have been big offers from other promotions which I haven’t taken. I couldn’t be happier with Fight Nights right now but we’ll see what the future holds.”

Till aiming to play his part in a potentially memorable weekend of sport for Liverpool

‘You’re talking to the most exciting fighter in Irish MMA at the minute so put me in there against the champion’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Real Madrid rejected Premier League offers of 'up to â¬150m' for midfield star
Real Madrid rejected Premier League offers of 'up to €150m' for midfield star
'Messi and Ronaldo are in a different orbit!' - Ramos not buying Salah comparisons
'Please beat Liverpool!': There's no doubt who David Beckham wants to win in Kiev
LEINSTER
'That defeat will stay with me, I'll be thinking about that situation' - county focus after club agony
'That defeat will stay with me, I'll be thinking about that situation' - county focus after club agony
Leinster look to complete historic double against ever-dangerous Scarlets
'He loves this place. It’s been good to him and he’s been good for Leinster'
IRELAND
'He's Irish. He plays for Ireland' - Keane responds to West Ham owner's comments on Rice
'He's Irish. He plays for Ireland' - Keane responds to West Ham owner's comments on Rice
First senior call-ups for League of Ireland pair as O'Neill confirms squad for upcoming friendlies
Here are the dates that Euro 2020 matches will be played in Dublin
LIVERPOOL
Who do you think will win tonight's Champions League final?
Who do you think will win tonight's Champions League final?
Liverpool mayor admits bid to get stranded fans to Kiev has failed
Can Madrid cope with Liverpool's pressing and more Champions League talking points

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie