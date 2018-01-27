  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 27 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I think about the guy every single day' - Peter Stringer pays emotional tribute to Anthony Foley

The former Ireland scrum-half also says he wants to continue playing rugby after celebrating his 40th birthday.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 27 Jan 2018, 2:46 PM
7 hours ago 7,717 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3820127

Updated 14.56

PETER STRINGER HAS paid an emotional tribute to Munster legend Anthony Foley, saying that he still thinks about his former teammate ‘every single day.’

Stringer Source: RTÉ Player

Foley passed away suddenly in Munster’s team hotel in Paris in October 2016, as a result of a heart condition. They were due to play Racing 92 in the Champions Cup.

Stringer was speaking on the Late Late Show on Friday night, when a clip was played of Munster’s incredible Heineken Cup triumph in 2006.

It led to Stringer paying an emotional tribute Foley, who captained the side on that incredible occasion for the club.

“[He was] not only a leader, a teammate but more importantly, an unbelievably close friend. To see that is just heart-breaking.

I think about the guy every single day. You think about his family Olive, Tony and Dan in Killaloe and the close community that they have keeping them strong. Just the type of guy that Anthony was, very quiet unassuming guy with media and public.

“Within the changing room, within meetings, what the guy had to say, there wasn’t a pin could be heard dropping. Everybody in that changing room would hang on every word that he would say. An incredible leader, an inspiration and his legacy will go on forever in Munster.

“I’m just proud to have played alongside him.”

The former Ireland scrum-half went on to recall the moment he was informed of Foley’s passing, while he was in Manchester playing with Sale (Sharks).

He explained that he received a call from Munster coach and former player Jerry Flannery, which immediately triggered worry in Stringer’s mind.

“Jerry Flannery is coming up on my phone and Jerry’s coaching Munster and this is close to kick-off. I knew something wasn’t right, this wouldn’t be happening where just before kick-off one of the coaches would be ringing.

“It was a very emotional day. [I] just sat on the end of the stairs and cried and remembered moments like that [winning the 2006 Heineken Cup], moments you shared with him away from the game, away from the pitch just sitting relaxing, having coffees. They’re the times you think about.”

Speaking about his own career, Stringer said he is eager to continue playing competitive rugby, despite recently celebrating his 40th birthday. He left Worcester Warriors last month, after not receiving a new contract, but he says he is determined to keep going with his career.

Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

“It didn’t symbolise finishing playing rugby for me. I always wanted to keep going and I still feel good as though I did 15 years ago. I still look after myself and I’m in good shape.

“I’m not giving myself any time-frame, I’ll keep going. I want to play at a competitive level, I don’t want to drift down the leagues and be someone that’s just hanging on in there. I want to be in an environment that wants to win trophies.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
West Ham complete loan capture of Euro 2016-winning midfielder from Inter
No change on Sturridge future, but Ings will stay - Klopp
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
BARCELONA
Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d'Or battles with 'great' Messi
Ronaldo heartened by Ballon d'Or battles with 'great' Messi
The Catalan influence in today's Irish basketball final
Espanyol lodge scathing complaint against Piqué and Busquets for post-match remarks
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo on the double from the penalty spot as Madrid put four goals past Valencia
Ronaldo on the double from the penalty spot as Madrid put four goals past Valencia
Mourinho unsurprised by Sanchez display
Sanchez impresses on debut as Man United put four goals past Yeovil Town in the FA Cup
TIGER WOODS
It was a grind - Woods feeling good after Torrey Pines fightback
It was a grind - Woods feeling good after Torrey Pines fightback
Lowry and Power slip below cut line as Tiger clings on for weekend at Torrey Pines
After 10 months out, 'rusty' Woods begins latest comeback with flashes of old magic

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie