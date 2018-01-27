'I think about the guy every single day' - Peter Stringer pays emotional tribute to Anthony Foley

Updated 14.56

PETER STRINGER HAS paid an emotional tribute to Munster legend Anthony Foley, saying that he still thinks about his former teammate ‘every single day.’

Source: RTÉ Player

Foley passed away suddenly in Munster’s team hotel in Paris in October 2016, as a result of a heart condition. They were due to play Racing 92 in the Champions Cup.

Stringer was speaking on the Late Late Show on Friday night, when a clip was played of Munster’s incredible Heineken Cup triumph in 2006.

It led to Stringer paying an emotional tribute Foley, who captained the side on that incredible occasion for the club.

“[He was] not only a leader, a teammate but more importantly, an unbelievably close friend. To see that is just heart-breaking.

I think about the guy every single day. You think about his family Olive, Tony and Dan in Killaloe and the close community that they have keeping them strong. Just the type of guy that Anthony was, very quiet unassuming guy with media and public.

“Within the changing room, within meetings, what the guy had to say, there wasn’t a pin could be heard dropping. Everybody in that changing room would hang on every word that he would say. An incredible leader, an inspiration and his legacy will go on forever in Munster.

“I’m just proud to have played alongside him.”

The former Ireland scrum-half went on to recall the moment he was informed of Foley’s passing, while he was in Manchester playing with Sale (Sharks).

He explained that he received a call from Munster coach and former player Jerry Flannery, which immediately triggered worry in Stringer’s mind.

“Jerry Flannery is coming up on my phone and Jerry’s coaching Munster and this is close to kick-off. I knew something wasn’t right, this wouldn’t be happening where just before kick-off one of the coaches would be ringing.

“It was a very emotional day. [I] just sat on the end of the stairs and cried and remembered moments like that [winning the 2006 Heineken Cup], moments you shared with him away from the game, away from the pitch just sitting relaxing, having coffees. They’re the times you think about.”

Speaking about his own career, Stringer said he is eager to continue playing competitive rugby, despite recently celebrating his 40th birthday. He left Worcester Warriors last month, after not receiving a new contract, but he says he is determined to keep going with his career.

“It didn’t symbolise finishing playing rugby for me. I always wanted to keep going and I still feel good as though I did 15 years ago. I still look after myself and I’m in good shape.

“I’m not giving myself any time-frame, I’ll keep going. I want to play at a competitive level, I don’t want to drift down the leagues and be someone that’s just hanging on in there. I want to be in an environment that wants to win trophies.”

