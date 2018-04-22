  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Who deserves to be named Premier League Player of the Year tonight?

Most people see it as a straight choice between Kevin de Bruyne and Mo Salah.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 22 Apr 2018, 7:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,544 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3969982
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

THE PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALLERS’ Association Players’ Player of the Year awards take place this evening.

It will be especially intriguing to see who comes out on top in the main award.

Three players are nominated from newly crowned champions Man City – Kevin de Bruyne, Leroy Sane and David Silva, while Premier League leading goalscorers Harry Kane and Mo Salah also figure, as does Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Most people see it as a straight choice between De Bruyne and Salah, but do you agree? Vote in our poll below and let us know what you think in the comments section.


Poll Results:








