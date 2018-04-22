Who deserves to be named Premier League Player of the Year tonight?

THE PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALLERS’ Association Players’ Player of the Year awards take place this evening.

It will be especially intriguing to see who comes out on top in the main award.

Three players are nominated from newly crowned champions Man City – Kevin de Bruyne, Leroy Sane and David Silva, while Premier League leading goalscorers Harry Kane and Mo Salah also figure, as does Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Most people see it as a straight choice between De Bruyne and Salah, but do you agree? Vote in our poll below and let us know what you think in the comments section.

