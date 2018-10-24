Dundalk trio will battle it out for PFAI Player of the Year

THERE’S AN ALL-Dundalk shortlist for this year’s PFAI Premier Division Player of the Year.

After claiming the 2018 title and securing a meeting with rivals Cork City in the FAI Cup final on 4 November, Lilywhites trio Pat Hoban, Michael Duffy and Chris Shields have been nominated for the top prize.

Striker Hoban bagged 29 league goals this term, while his Duffy and Shields have also been outstanding in Stephen Kenny’s team.

Lilywhites stars Hoban, Shields and Duffy. Source: INPHO

They are joined on the Team of the Year by Dundalk team-mates Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare, Robbie Benson and Jamie McGrath as well as Bohemians goalkeeper Shane Supple, Cork City defender Sean McLoughlin, Darragh Leahy and Daniel Kelly of Bohemians, Waterford’s French midfielder Bastien Hery and Dylan Watts, who lined out for both Bohs and current club Shamrock Rovers this season.

Watts, McGrath and Kelly are in line to be named Young Player of the Year. The news was revealed on the LOI Weekly podcast today.

PFAI Premier Division Team of the Year Goalkeeper: Shane Supple (Bohemians) Defenders: Sean Gannon (Dundalk), Sean Hoare (Dundalk), Sean McLoughlin (Cork City), Darragh Leahy (Bohemians) Midfielders: Chris Shields (Dundalk), Bastien Hery (Waterford), Robbie Benson (Dundalk) Forwards: Kieran Sadlier (Cork City), Patrick Hoban (Dundalk), Michael Duffy (Dundalk)

Young Player of the Year: Daniel Kelly (Bohemians), Jamie McGrath (Dundalk), Dylan Watts (Shamrock Rovers)

Player of the Year: Michael Duffy (Dundalk), Patrick Hoban (Dundalk), Chris Shields (Dundalk)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: