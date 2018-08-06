This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Monday 6 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joy as Ireland's Phil Healy books place in European Athletics 100m semi-finals in Berlin

The 23-year-old Cork runner will compete in tomorrow’s European Championships 100m semi-final after finishing second in her heat.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 6 Aug 2018, 7:55 PM
3 hours ago 6,861 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4167088
Phil Healy at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.
Phil Healy at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.
Phil Healy at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

PHIL HEALY CONTINUED an incredibly impressive season by qualifying for the 100m semi-finals at the European Championships in Berlin on Monday afternoon, while Gina Akpe-Moses came up just short by 0.02 seconds.

Healy will compete in tomorrow’s semi-finals at the Olympic Stadium after crossing the line in second place with a time of 11.44 running in lane six.

The Cork woman broke the 23-second barrier to set new Irish 200 metre record just last month and was delighted with her performance in the German capital.

“I think it was 11.44 seconds at the finish, which is great in these conditions,” she said afterwards. “It was nice to get a run out today and then come back for the semi tomorrow.

“I knew I had my speed and endurance to come through, so it was just about staying relaxed. Even some the races I’ve had during the season in Cork girls have gotten away, so it’s about staying composed and finishing it right through.

It’s absolutely super and a confidence boost knowing the shape you’re in. I’ve been to European seniors before in 2014 and I just missed out on the semis.

“So to come here and get an automatic cue is just absolutely brilliant and it makes up for 2014,” Healy added.

“It’s just about going back now and recovering. I have my recovery protocol all laid out, so it’s going back to the hotel to eat, getting out here tomorrow and do it all over again.”

Competing in her first ever senior championships after claiming gold in the European U20s 12 months ago, 19-year-old Akpe-Moses ran an impressive 11.63 seconds — which placed fourth.

“I feel good. I think I ran quite well to be honest, so I’m happy,” the Dubliner said speaking afterwards.

“I feel like I got on really well, I wasn’t nervous, I was very relaxed and ready to go. My aim was World Juniors so all the stress was gone after that.

“I feel like I was in the mix right from the start almost to the finish, so I’m ready for seniors now. I think it’s a good indication of where I need to be, where I’m about to be.

I’m going to work hard now and just build and build. I’m just happy that I’m even here to run.

“It’s been a great year, I didn’t even plan to be here. So the fact that I’m even here is a bonus, so I’m quite proud of myself.

“I feel like I’m meant to be on the senior stage, I’m so excited for next year.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
Everything you need to know about today's homecoming celebration for Ireland's hockey heroes
Irish women's hockey team members 'didn't have to pay €550 levy for World Cup'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'Hendo is so important to us' - Klopp says Henderson still key despite Fabinho and Keita signings
'Hendo is so important to us' - Klopp says Henderson still key despite Fabinho and Keita signings
Dutch legends Seedorf and Kluivert take charge of Cameroon national team
Arturo Vidal ready to 'win everything' after agreeing €20m move to Barcelona
GALWAY
Here's all the details for next weekend's All-Ireland semi-finals in Croke Park
Here's all the details for next weekend's All-Ireland semi-finals in Croke Park
All-Ireland semi-final draw confirmed and set for Semple Stadium double-header
Gallant Galway power past Dublin to set up All-Ireland semi-final rematch against Kilkenny
REPORT
Brogan returns as impressive Dublin ease past Roscommon with landslide Super 8s win
Brogan returns as impressive Dublin ease past Roscommon with landslide Super 8s win
Ireland's fairytale World Cup ends with historic silver as Dutch class tells
Steven Gerrard's Rangers denied opening day win as Aberdeen snatch 90th minute equaliser
EDITOR'S PICKS
'He's intelligent, tactically very capable and full of ambition': Bayern impressed by Irish-eligible teenager
'He's intelligent, tactically very capable and full of ambition': Bayern impressed by Irish-eligible teenager
Ireland hold their heads high after bringing the nation on their magical journey
'I played for that jersey' - The Limerick lad who marked Maradona and battled Real Madrid in the European Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie