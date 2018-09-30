This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 30 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Phil Mickelson hails 'phenomenal leadership' at Ryder Cup as beaten USA present united front

Phil Mickelson’s criticism of the US captain dominated the headlines after the 2014 Ryder Cup, but there was no repeat at Le Golf National.

By The42 Team Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 8:44 PM
21 minutes ago 1,424 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4262010
Phil Mickelson pictured at Le Golf National.
Image: UPI/PA Images
Phil Mickelson pictured at Le Golf National.
Phil Mickelson pictured at Le Golf National.
Image: UPI/PA Images

THE USA MAY have suffered another chastening Ryder Cup defeat on European soil, but there was no repeat of the highly charged news conference that followed their loss at Gleneagles as Phil Mickelson hailed the “phenomenal leadership” of Jim Furyk and his vice-captains.

After the USA’s loss in Scotland four years ago, Mickelson was openly critical of captain Tom Watson’s decision-making in a horrendously awkward media conference.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Mickelson and his team-mates were at pains to present a united front on this occasion, with the veteran left-hander insisting Furyk and his backroom staff could have done no more.

“This is an awesome team and we had phenomenal leadership,” said Mickelson, who lost both of his matches at Le Golf National as the US were beaten 17.5-10.5.

“We had great vice-captains. And we were put as players in a position to succeed, and these guys up here are such great players that, if you put these players in a position to succeed, they most often will.

42nd Ryder Cup - Day Three - Le Golf National Source: Gareth Fuller

“Unfortunately, it didn’t happen this week. But we had a very special week here.

“We’ll continue to build on it, and improve in a couple of years, and this is a very meaningful, special team for me personally too, because our captain is one of the best people in golf, and somebody that I’ve always looked up to and cherished our friendship.

“I thought that the way he brought everybody in together on decisions … some of you might question some of the decisions, but everything was done with reason, input, thought through, and then it’s up to us to execute, and we just didn’t quite execute.

“And let’s be honest. The European side played some exquisite golf. I mean, it was some phenomenal golf, and they flat-out beat us. But they beat us on the course.

42nd Ryder Cup - Day Three - Le Golf National Source: Gareth Fuller

“I thought that this was really a special week for all of us, and there have been two years, this year and 2006 with Tom Lehman, where it breaks my heart a little bit more than others, because those two, we didn’t execute while we were given every opportunity to succeed.”

Several other American players made a point of highlighting the unity within the team, with Bryson DeChambeau saying: “We fought as a family and I couldn’t be more honoured.”

Another rookie, Justin Thomas, finished the week as the USA’s leading points-scorer, beating Rory McIlroy on the 18th on Sunday to record his fourth win from five matches.

“I would gladly go 0-5 every Ryder Cup my entire career if that means we win every single time that we play. It’s not a fun feeling,” said Thomas.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Ligue 1 game stopped for over 20 minutes due to crowd trouble as rivals clash for first time since '93
    Ligue 1 game stopped for over 20 minutes due to crowd trouble as rivals clash for first time since '93
    Sam Vokes the match-winner for Burnley as Cardiff slip to fourth successive defeat
    'He's my little friend': Griezmann plays down spat with Real Madrid ace Ramos
    MUNSTER
    'With the injury to Conor it was important to get a world-class player in'
    'With the injury to Conor it was important to get a world-class player in'
    Van Graan pleased with Munster's response ahead of Leinster clash
    'I genuinely thought we would come down here and give a good account of ourselves'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    United have âbig decisionâ to make over Mourinho â Ferdinand fears worst season ever
    United have ‘big decision’ to make over Mourinho – Ferdinand fears worst season ever
    He can't make Man Utd win on his own – France boss defends Pogba
    'Daniel has always been in my thoughts, but he was never able to prove it'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie