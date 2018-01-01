  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 1 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Phil 'The Power' Taylor hopes to crown 'greatest achievement of all'

Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor is aiming to add a 17th world title to his record haul in today’s World Darts Championship final.

By The42 Team Monday 1 Jan 2018, 2:06 PM
4 hours ago 4,697 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3776034
Phil Taylor celebrates reaching the World Darts Championship final.
Phil Taylor celebrates reaching the World Darts Championship final.
Phil Taylor celebrates reaching the World Darts Championship final.

RETIRING DARTS LEGEND Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor has played down his chances of crowning his “greatest achievement of all” by beating Rob Cross in New Year’s Day’s World Darts Championship final.

Taylor will bring the curtain down on his career at the Alexandra Palace on Monday, as he looks to add a 17th world title to his record haul against the exciting new name in darts.

With Taylor set to depart, Cross has been backed to fill his shoes, having reached the world final at the end of his first year as a professional.

Cross beat top seed Michael van Gerwen in a sudden-death semi-final on Saturday and Taylor admits a tournament of shocks and upsets has fallen into his lap.

He said: “At face value, getting to a world championship final at 57 is my greatest achievement of all. But, when you look at what’s happened over the past two weeks, maybe I’ve just been lucky.

All the big seeds have fallen by the wayside, and now Michael has gone, too.

“Let’s be honest: I’m not the best player in the tournament. I’m too old and too tired now. I’ve just been picking up the pieces and capitalising on other people’s mistakes.

“My opponents have been under a bit of pressure because they know it’s my last tournament and don’t want to be the bad guy who sends me packing.

Can I tell you a secret? I’ve never really believed I can win this tournament. And I still don’t think I’m going to win it – but I am going to enjoy it.”

Cross held his nerve to defeat an off-colour Van Gerwen, and his remarkable rise to prominence was laid bare by a pre-match anecdote regarding his opponent.

Cross said: “I have never played Phil before, but I have written my own book over the last year, so why can’t I write it again?

The first time I spoke to him was at the Grand Slam six weeks ago and I got my photo taken with him. It sounds sad now, doesn’t it?

“But he did say, ‘You and me in the final at the world championship, bud’ — he must be Mystic Meg.

“I’ve watched Phil play on TV since I was about 12 and I fell in love with darts. He is an inspiration, and now I am going to be playing an inspiration in the final so I need to be inspired.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Revenge for Brazil and your ridiculously early 2018 World Cup predictions>

Open thread: What are you most looking forward to in the 2018 sporting year?>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pressure mounts on Mark Hughes as Stoke slip up again
Pressure mounts on Mark Hughes as Stoke slip up again
Without star duo, Liverpool secure dramatic last-gasp win away to Burnley
LIVE: Everton v Man United, Premier League
FOOTBALL
Callum Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
Callum Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
Van Dijk delight over 'perfect' Liverpool switch
'It wasn't in the scouting footage!' - Klopp surprised by 'remarkable' Salah's goalscoring exploits
LIVERPOOL
Over 600 days since his last appearance, Stephen Ireland returns to Stoke's bench
Over 600 days since his last appearance, Stephen Ireland returns to Stoke's bench
As it happened: Burnley v Liverpool, Premier League
'I got a telephone call from Cork City who said they would look after me and help me get fit'
BOXING
'Any shows where I'm the main event, RTÃ can - and will - have them, no matter what'
'Any shows where I'm the main event, RTÉ can - and will - have them, no matter what'
18 for 18: Bray's Daina Moorehouse isn't the next Katie Taylor, but has an eye on her crown
‘Ali was a great champion, an important civil rights figure, but he treated women horribly’
MANCHESTER UNITED
Pogba urges misfiring Man United to 'wake up'
Pogba urges misfiring Man United to 'wake up'
'Cantona lit the flame, but it was Keane who kept it burning for more than a decade'
Worrying scenes as Lukaku carried off following clash of heads

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie