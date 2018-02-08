Watch: Philippe Coutinho scores impressive debut goal for Barcelona

PHILIPPE COUTINHO HAS opened his goal-scoring account for Barcelona, with an impressive effort against Valencia in the Copa del Rey.

The former Liverpool player was sprung from the bench after half-time in the second leg of their semi-final clash, and found the target shortly after his introduction in the 49th minute to break the deadlock.

Luis Suarez engineered the move after gathering possession on the wing. He then dashed around a defender before delivering a cross into the penalty area where Coutinho was waiting to pounce at the far post.

The Brazilian timed his run perfectly and slid across the surface to meet the cross with a well controlled strike that curled the ball into the net.

The goal put Barcelona 2-0 ahead on aggregate, with Ivan Rakitić emerging with an 82nd minute goal to secure the win and assure their place in the final.

Coutinho became the Spanish side’s most expensive signing last month after penning a deal worth €160 million. His move from Liverpool is also the new British transfer record.

