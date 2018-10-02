'A great fit' - Philly McMahon undertakes new role with Dublin Camogie

PHILLY MCMAHON HAS taken up a new role with Dublin Camogie.

The six-time All-Ireland champion comes on board as Head of Performance, with his company BeDo7 forming an exciting partnership with the Dublin camogie set-up.

Ballymun defender McMahon will oversee the strength and conditioning of all Dublin squads from U14 to senior, officially starting from mid-October.

“I always wanted to get involved with a team giving 100% commitment into something and what better than Dublin Camogie?” he said, in quotes reported by WeAreDublinGAA.

“It’s the county I love so why not get involved in it. I seen the opportunity to get involved to try support the great volunteers that are part of Dublin Camogie.”

Dublin camogie chairperson Jenny Byrne welcomed the news:

“As Chairperson of the Dublin Camogie Board I am thrilled that Philly has come on board with Dublin Camogie. He sees the great potential within Dublin Camogie to win All-Irelands.

Looking forward to my new role as head of performance with @CamogieDublin. 💙👕 https://t.co/yktlXnYdeT — Philly Mc Mahon (@PhillyMcMahon) October 2, 2018

“In conjunction with Philly, the Dublin executive have decided to put a structure in place where strength and conditioning is paramount in our training. It’s also about educating our players about injury prevention, nutrition and having the right mindset as female athletes.

“We as an executive identified there was a weakness within strength and conditioning in Dublin Camogie that needed to be rectified. Because of Philly McMahon’s experience, knowledge of the GAA scene, the clubs and structures, we believed he was the best person to approach and talks began.”

McMahon added:

“When I first met Jenny and the committee I sensed that they had an open-mindedness to my ideas and I think that was the big thing for me, I wanted to get involved and I had the company so it was, ‘Can I get involved with a group of people that I can learn from but also be expressive in my ideas?’

“The committee are very open to new things and you got to do new things to create success, we can’t keep doing the same things and expecting different results so I think it’s a great fit, I think it’s an exciting opportunity and I am really looking forward to seeing how it goes.”

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Dublin camogie sides have been excelling at underage of late and the senior side have progressed under Kilkenny’s David Herity.

The five-time All-Ireland winning goalkeeper resigned in September, but steered the Sky Blues to their first All-Ireland semi-final since 1990 last year. This year, they bowed out at the quarter-final stage after a 16-point loss to Galway.

Meanwhile, the Premier Junior side made it second time lucky in Croke Park in September as they beat Kerry to the All-Ireland crown.

