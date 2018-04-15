It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Darren Sweetnam enjoys the waves during Munster’s trip to Cape Town
2. CJ Stander visiting his parents Jannie and Amanda at home in South Africa
3. Padraig Harrington at the launch of The K Club Irish PGA Pro-Am
4. Darragh Leahy celebrates with Bohs fans and teammates after scoring their second goal of the game
5. Cork’s Graham Cummins celebrates scoring against St Pat’s at Turners Cross
6. Kevin Manning onboard Cimeara comes from behind to win the TRI Equestrian Handicap
7. Old Belvedere players celebrate after their Women’s All-Ireland League Division 1 semi-final win over Railway Union RFC
8. Clontarf’s Royce Burke-Flynn lines up against Brendan Quinlan of Cork Con in a scrum
9. Ballymun Kickhams’ Dean Rock takes a selfie with a young fan after their win over St Brigid’s
10. Kilmacud Crokes’ David Nestor celebrates after they defeated Ballyboden St Enda’s
