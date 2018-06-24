This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 12 of our favourite images from the sporting week

It’s been a particularly memorable few days from an Irish perspective.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 24 Jun 2018, 9:03 PM
1. Students compete in a football match at Guangmingnan Primary School in Handan

#CHINA-STUDENTS-FOOTBALL (CN) Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

2. Children cool off in a public fountain during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Krasnodar, Russia

Russia Soccer WCup Daily Life Source: Manu Fernandez

3. Fans dressed in Brazil national colors watch a big screen in the Fan Fest arena in the Anhangabau Valley

FIFA World Cup 2018: Fans Fans dressed in Brazil national colors watch a big screen in the Fan Fest arena in the Anhangabau Valley. Source: Dario Oliveira

4. Argentina’s Lionel Messi reacts after the third goal of Croatia

Russia Soccer WCup Argentina Croatia Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after the third goal of Croatia. Source: AP/PA Images

5. A Lenin statue stands on a column as the sun sets

Russia Soccer WCup Daily Life A Lenin statue stands on a column as the sun sets. Source: Michael Probst

6. Ireland’s Bundee Aki (2nd left) jumps on teammate Johnny Sexton (left) with Jordi Murphy

RUGBY AUSTRALIA IRELAND Source: AAP/PA Images

7. Ireland players celebrate their defeat of Australia

RUGBY AUSTRALIA IRELAND Source: AAP/PA Images

8. DUP leader Arlene Foster attends Fermanagh vs Donegal

Arlene Foster Source: James Crombie/INPHO

9. Robbie Savage (left) and Sam Allardyce play pool at the Lord Raglan Pub in London as fans watch the World Cup match between England and Panama

England fans watch England v Panama - FIFA World Cup 2018 Source: Nigel French

10. Kildare’s Conor Murray and Mark Nolan celebrate after the game with Meath

Conor Murray and Mark Nolan celebrate after the game Kildare's Conor Murray and Mark Nolan celebrate after the game. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

11. Donegal’s Michael Murphy celebrates after the game with girlfriend Annie Keeney

Michael Murphy celebrates after the game with girlfriend Annie Keeney Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

12. Dublin’s Jonny Cooper lifts The Delaney Cup

Jonny Cooper lifts The Delaney Cup Dublin's Jonny Cooper lifts The Delaney Cup. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

