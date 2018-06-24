It's Sunday so here are 12 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Students compete in a football match at Guangmingnan Primary School in Handan

Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

2. Children cool off in a public fountain during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Krasnodar, Russia

Source: Manu Fernandez

3. Fans dressed in Brazil national colors watch a big screen in the Fan Fest arena in the Anhangabau Valley

4. Argentina’s Lionel Messi reacts after the third goal of Croatia

5. A Lenin statue stands on a column as the sun sets

6. Ireland’s Bundee Aki (2nd left) jumps on teammate Johnny Sexton (left) with Jordi Murphy

Source: AAP/PA Images

7. Ireland players celebrate their defeat of Australia

Source: AAP/PA Images

8. DUP leader Arlene Foster attends Fermanagh vs Donegal

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

9. Robbie Savage (left) and Sam Allardyce play pool at the Lord Raglan Pub in London as fans watch the World Cup match between England and Panama

Source: Nigel French

10. Kildare’s Conor Murray and Mark Nolan celebrate after the game with Meath

11. Donegal’s Michael Murphy celebrates after the game with girlfriend Annie Keeney

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

12. Dublin’s Jonny Cooper lifts The Delaney Cup

