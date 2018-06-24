It's Sunday so here are 12 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Students compete in a football match at Guangmingnan Primary School in Handan
2. Children cool off in a public fountain during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Krasnodar, Russia
3. Fans dressed in Brazil national colors watch a big screen in the Fan Fest arena in the Anhangabau Valley
4. Argentina’s Lionel Messi reacts after the third goal of Croatia
5. A Lenin statue stands on a column as the sun sets
6. Ireland’s Bundee Aki (2nd left) jumps on teammate Johnny Sexton (left) with Jordi Murphy
7. Ireland players celebrate their defeat of Australia
8. DUP leader Arlene Foster attends Fermanagh vs Donegal
9. Robbie Savage (left) and Sam Allardyce play pool at the Lord Raglan Pub in London as fans watch the World Cup match between England and Panama
10. Kildare’s Conor Murray and Mark Nolan celebrate after the game with Meath
11. Donegal’s Michael Murphy celebrates after the game with girlfriend Annie Keeney
12. Dublin’s Jonny Cooper lifts The Delaney Cup
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Diego Maradona calls for meeting with Argentina players>
‘He said in football there were 2 types of people – those who pay bribes and those who accept them’>
COMMENTS