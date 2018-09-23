It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Danielle Lawless, Kate Sullivan, Sinead Aherne, Nicole Owens, Niamh McEvoy and Ciara Lynch bring the trophy into St Sylvesters’ GAA Pitch during the All-Ireland Senior Football Champions Dublin Homecoming
2. Gary O’Donovan signs autographs for fans from Skibbereen Rowing Club
3. Sam Watson with his son Archie at the Irish Eventing Team Homecoming From FEI World Equestrian Games
4. Ireland U17 player Cian Kelly celebrates scoring his side’s first goal with team-mates at Tallaght Stadium
5. Dundalk’s George Kelly, Chris Shields, Patrick Hoban and Jamie McGrath celebrate after the game
6. Bohemians’ Ali Reghba celebrates scoring a goal with the fans
7. Connacht’s Robin Copeland sings the “Fields of Athenry”
8. Leinster’s Johnny Sexton goes over for a try despite the tackle of Juan Pablo Socino
9. Action from the Irish Karate International Open
10. A general view of the runners and riders in The Sequence Events Handicap Hurdle in Navan.
