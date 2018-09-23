This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

It’s been another busy few days of sporting action.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 Sep 2018, 7:51 PM
58 minutes ago 1,341 Views
http://the42.ie/4250713

1. Danielle Lawless, Kate Sullivan, Sinead Aherne, Nicole Owens, Niamh McEvoy and Ciara Lynch bring the trophy into St Sylvesters’ GAA Pitch during the All-Ireland Senior Football Champions Dublin Homecoming

Danielle Lawless, Kate Sullivan, Sinead Aherne, Nicole Owens, Niamh McEvoy and Ciara Lynch bring the trophy into St.Sylvesters' GAA Pitch Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

2. Gary O’Donovan signs autographs for fans from Skibbereen Rowing Club

Gary O'Donovan signs autographs for fans from Skibbereen Rowing Club Source: James Crombie/INPHO

3. Sam Watson with his son Archie at the Irish Eventing Team Homecoming From FEI World Equestrian Games

Sam Watson with his son Archie Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

4. Ireland U17 player Cian Kelly celebrates scoring his side’s first goal with team-mates at Tallaght Stadium

Cian Kelly celebrates scoring his sides first goal with teammates Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

5. Dundalk’s George Kelly, Chris Shields, Patrick Hoban and Jamie McGrath celebrate after the game 

George Kelly, Chris Shields, Patrick Hoban and Jamie McGrath celebrate Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

6. Bohemians’ Ali Reghba celebrates scoring a goal with the fans

Ali Reghba celebrates scoring a goal with the fans Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

7. Connacht’s Robin Copeland sings the “Fields of Athenry”

Robin Copeland sings the Fields of Athenry Source: James Crombie/INPHO

8. Leinster’s Johnny Sexton goes over for a try despite the tackle of Juan Pablo Socino

Johnny Sexton goes over for a try Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

9. Action from the Irish Karate International Open

Action from the Irish Karate International Open Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

10. A general view of the runners and riders in The Sequence Events Handicap Hurdle in Navan.

The runners and riders in The Sequence Events Handicap Hurdle Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Read next:

