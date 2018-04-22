  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Here’s how the last seven days looked through the lens.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 Apr 2018, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,133 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3971936

1. Carl Frampton in action against Nonito Donaire

Carl Frampton (right) in action against Nonito Donaire Source: Presseye/William Cherry/INPHO

2. A horse arrives at Navan Race Course on Sunday

A horse arriving at Navan Race Course Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

3. A view of the coin toss as Tipperary take on Armagh in the Lidl Ladies National Football League

A view of the coin toss before the game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

4. Ander Herrera celebrates giving Man United the lead in their FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - The Emirates FA Cup Semi Final Source: Tottenham Hotspur FC

5. The sun sets at Parnell Park as Raheny take on O’Toole’s in the Dublin Club Senior A Hurling Championship

A view of the action at Parnell Park Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

6. Gary Ringrose after Leinster booked their place in the Champions Cup final at Landsdowne Road

Garry Ringrose celebrates after the game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

7. Mo Farah crosses the finish line to take third place during the London Marathon

Virgin Money London Marathon Source: Justin Setterfield

8. Fiona Hayes lifts the trophy after Bohemians claimed the Women’s All-Ireland League Division 1 title

Fiona Hayes with the trophy Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

9. Simon Zebo dejected after Munster fell to Racing 92 in their Champions Cup semi-final

Simon Zebo dejected after the game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

10. Arsene Wenger greets an Arsenal supporter en route to the pitch at the Emirates

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League Source: Stuart MacFarlane

