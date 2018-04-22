It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Carl Frampton in action against Nonito Donaire
2. A horse arrives at Navan Race Course on Sunday
3. A view of the coin toss as Tipperary take on Armagh in the Lidl Ladies National Football League
4. Ander Herrera celebrates giving Man United the lead in their FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham
5. The sun sets at Parnell Park as Raheny take on O’Toole’s in the Dublin Club Senior A Hurling Championship
6. Gary Ringrose after Leinster booked their place in the Champions Cup final at Landsdowne Road
7. Mo Farah crosses the finish line to take third place during the London Marathon
8. Fiona Hayes lifts the trophy after Bohemians claimed the Women’s All-Ireland League Division 1 title
9. Simon Zebo dejected after Munster fell to Racing 92 in their Champions Cup semi-final
10. Arsene Wenger greets an Arsenal supporter en route to the pitch at the Emirates
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
‘Most remarkably of all, this was him at his peak’: When the Pearl shone brightest
‘We can read each other like a book’ – Galway’s top twins aim to upset the Dubs again
COMMENTS (1)