Sunday 4 February, 2018
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Here’s how the last seven days looked through the lens.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 4 Feb 2018, 8:30 PM
2 hours ago
1. Seamus Coleman makes a long-awaited return to football 10 months after breaking his leg against Wales

Everton v Leicester City - Premier League - Goodison Park Source: Nick Potts

 2. Simon Zebo supports Ireland from home for the 2018 Six Nations

DVH1BhmWsAA6hDB

3. Johnny Sexton watches on as his drop-goal sails over the bar to beat France in Paris

France v Ireland - NatWest 6 Nations - Stade de France Source: PA Wire/PA Images

4. An emotional Niamh Briggs sings the national anthem before Ireland’s Six Nations opener against France

Niamh Briggs during the national anthem Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

5. Brendan Harrison tackles Paul Geaney who sports Kerry’s new gold away jersey

Brendan Harrison with Paul Geaney Source: John McVitty/INPHO

6. Ireland fans from Wexford at the Eiffel Tower in Paris

Ireland fans from Wexford Source: James Crombie/INPHO

7. Brendan Maher poses for a selfie with a young Tipperary supporter after their National Hurling League game with Waterford

Brendan Maher poses for photos Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

8. PDC Darts number one Michael van Gerwen makes his way to the stage for Premier League Darts at the 3 Arena

Michael van Gerwen makes his walk to the stage Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

9. Robbie Power on Supasundae with Paul Townend on Faugheen going over the final fence at the Dublin Racing Festival

Robbie Power on Supasundae with Paul Townend on Faugheen going over the final fence Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

10. Sean Cavanagh poses with his kids Clara, Sean and Eva after Moy claimed the All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship in Croke Park

Sean Cavanagh poses with his kids Clara, Sean and Eva at the end of the game Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

