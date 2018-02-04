It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Seamus Coleman makes a long-awaited return to football 10 months after breaking his leg against Wales
2. Simon Zebo supports Ireland from home for the 2018 Six Nations
3. Johnny Sexton watches on as his drop-goal sails over the bar to beat France in Paris
4. An emotional Niamh Briggs sings the national anthem before Ireland’s Six Nations opener against France
5. Brendan Harrison tackles Paul Geaney who sports Kerry’s new gold away jersey
6. Ireland fans from Wexford at the Eiffel Tower in Paris
7. Brendan Maher poses for a selfie with a young Tipperary supporter after their National Hurling League game with Waterford
8. PDC Darts number one Michael van Gerwen makes his way to the stage for Premier League Darts at the 3 Arena
9. Robbie Power on Supasundae with Paul Townend on Faugheen going over the final fence at the Dublin Racing Festival
10. Sean Cavanagh poses with his kids Clara, Sean and Eva after Moy claimed the All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship in Croke Park
