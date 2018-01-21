It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Bandon’s Paul Jackson celebrates his side’s win against St. Munchins.
Carl Frampton and Nonito Donaire pose during a press conference in Belfast.
Simon Zebo scores a try as Munster booked their place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals against Castres.
Lee Chin kicks Conor O’Shea’s hurl out of play during the Walsh Cup final.
Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong celebrate Leinster’s Champions Cup win in Montpellier.
Will Ferrell interviews Roger Federer at the Australian Open in Melbourne.
Cristiano Ronaldo assesses a head injury with the front camera of his physio’s phone at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Iain Henderson dejected following Ulster’s Champions Cup defeat to Wasps.
Michael Murphy compete’s for possession alongside Corofin’s Cathal Silke during their All-Ireland Club Championship quarter-final.
Ireland and Everton midfielder James McCarthy is stretchered off with a broken leg.
Quarter-final shake-up pits Leinster against Saracens while Munster host Toulon
‘I was thinking to myself, ‘Jesus Christ, almighty, I was 19 when this guy was born!”
