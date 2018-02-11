  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Here’s how the last seven days looked through the lens.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 11 Feb 2018, 8:30 PM
3 hours ago
1. Ireland skier Thomas Maloney Westgaard makes his debut at the Winter Olympics

DVvqZIfVoAA_F0Y

2. DCU’s Ciaran Boylan is red carded during his side’s Sigerson Cup quarter-final with UCD

Ciaran Boylan red carded by referee Brendan Cawley Source: James Crombie/INPHO

3. Jacob Stockdale skips past Italy’s Jayden Hayward on his way to scoring Ireland’s eighth try at Landsdowne Road

Jacob Stockdale gets past Jayden Hayward on his way to scoring his sides eight try Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

4. Chris Shields and Barry McNamee compete for possession at a snow-covered Oriel Park during the President’s Cup

Chris Shields and Barry McNamee Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

5. Players shake hands with referee Joy Neville after Ulster’s Pro14 meeting with Southern Kings at Kingspan Stadium

Players shake hands with Joy Neville after the game Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

6. Na Piarsaigh’s William O’Donoghue after his side secured their place in the All-Ireland Club Hurling Championship final

William O'Donoghue celebrates after the game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

7. Claire Molloy wins a line-out for Ireland against Italy at Donnybrook

Claire Molloy wins a line-out Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

8. Shane Lowry pictured during Round 2 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California

PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Second Round Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

9. Eimear Scally and Lauren Magee battle for possession as Cork take on Dublin in Division 1 under the lights at Croke Park

Eimear Scally and Lauren Magee Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

10. Kerry fan Eimear Hogan at Inniskeen after the Kingdom’s  National Football League game with Monaghan was cancelled due to snowfall

Eimear Hogan after the match was called off Source: John McVitty/INPHO

‘Cool Runnings was good aul’ craic but you could make a far better film about the Irish story’

‘You don’t want to have to look at your mother’s face when you tell her that you’ve cancer’

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
