It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Ireland skier Thomas Maloney Westgaard makes his debut at the Winter Olympics
2. DCU’s Ciaran Boylan is red carded during his side’s Sigerson Cup quarter-final with UCD
3. Jacob Stockdale skips past Italy’s Jayden Hayward on his way to scoring Ireland’s eighth try at Landsdowne Road
4. Chris Shields and Barry McNamee compete for possession at a snow-covered Oriel Park during the President’s Cup
5. Players shake hands with referee Joy Neville after Ulster’s Pro14 meeting with Southern Kings at Kingspan Stadium
6. Na Piarsaigh’s William O’Donoghue after his side secured their place in the All-Ireland Club Hurling Championship final
7. Claire Molloy wins a line-out for Ireland against Italy at Donnybrook
8. Shane Lowry pictured during Round 2 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California
9. Eimear Scally and Lauren Magee battle for possession as Cork take on Dublin in Division 1 under the lights at Croke Park
10. Kerry fan Eimear Hogan at Inniskeen after the Kingdom’s National Football League game with Monaghan was cancelled due to snowfall
