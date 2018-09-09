This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Here’s how the last seven days looked through the lens.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 9 Sep 2018, 8:33 PM
1 hour ago 3,060 Views 2 Comments
1. Jonny Cooper with 4-year-old Dawn Fahy from Cork and 6-year-old Zoe Lonergan from Firhouse at Crumlin’s Children Hospital

Jonny Cooper with Dawn Fahy and Zoe Lonergan Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

2. Naomi Osaka pictured after beating Serena Williams to win the US Open in New York

US Open - Osaka Beats Angry Williams To Win Title Source: Dubreuil Corinne/ABACA

3. Cian Healy takes to the field ahead of Leinster’s Pro14 meeting with Scarlets

Cian Healy takes to the field Source: James Crombie/INPHO

4. Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the third round of the BMW Championship

PGA 2018: BMW Championship SEPT 08 Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

5. Amir Khan and Samuel Vargas in action during their Welterweight contest in Arena Birmingham

Boxing - Arena Birmingham Source: Nick Potts

6. Munster’s Fineen Wycherley dejected after Munster’s Pro14 defeat against Glasgow on Saturday

Munster's Fineen Wycherley Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

7. Ireland’s Gary O’Donovan and Paul O’Donovan cruise into the quarter-finals of the World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria

Gary O'Donovan and Paul O'Donovan finish first in 06:15.790 Source: Detlev Seyb/INPHO

8. Daryl Horgan dejected following Ireland’s 4-1 Nations League defeat to Wales in Cardiff

Daryl Horgan dejected after the game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

9. 5 month old Tadhg Scannell (son of Briege Corkery) pictured in the O’Duffy Cup following Cork’s All-Ireland camogie victory

Tadhg Scannell in the O'Duffy Cup Source: James Crombie/INPHO

10. Leah Weste celebrates with her teammates after Cork’s All-Ireland intermediate camogie final win against Down at Croke Park

Leah Weste celebrates with her teammates after the game Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

