It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Jonny Cooper with 4-year-old Dawn Fahy from Cork and 6-year-old Zoe Lonergan from Firhouse at Crumlin’s Children Hospital
2. Naomi Osaka pictured after beating Serena Williams to win the US Open in New York
3. Cian Healy takes to the field ahead of Leinster’s Pro14 meeting with Scarlets
4. Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the third round of the BMW Championship
5. Amir Khan and Samuel Vargas in action during their Welterweight contest in Arena Birmingham
6. Munster’s Fineen Wycherley dejected after Munster’s Pro14 defeat against Glasgow on Saturday
7. Ireland’s Gary O’Donovan and Paul O’Donovan cruise into the quarter-finals of the World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria
8. Daryl Horgan dejected following Ireland’s 4-1 Nations League defeat to Wales in Cardiff
9. 5 month old Tadhg Scannell (son of Briege Corkery) pictured in the O’Duffy Cup following Cork’s All-Ireland camogie victory
10. Leah Weste celebrates with her teammates after Cork’s All-Ireland intermediate camogie final win against Down at Croke Park
