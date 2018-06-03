This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

This is how the last seven days looked through the lens.

By The42 Team Sunday 3 Jun 2018, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,826 Views 1 Comment
1. Irelandâ€™s Caelan Doris scores a try against South Africa during the World U20 Rugby Championship

Caelan Doris scores a try Source: Iconsport/INPHO

2.Â Shamrock Rovers supporters hold a banner after Fridayâ€™s 5-2 defeat to Dundalk

Rovers' fans after the game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

3. Rory McIlroyÂ crosses a bridge to the 17th green during the third round of The Memorial Tournament

The Memorial Tournament Presented By Nationwide - Round Three Source: Sam Greenwood

4.Â Competitors pictured during the swim leg of TriAthy in Kildare

Competitors during the swim leg of TriAthy Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

5.Â John Oâ€™Shea enters the pitch for his final Ireland appearance

John O'Shea with his daughter Ruby and son Alfie Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

6.Â Rio Olympian Lizzie Lee wins the 2018 VHI Womenâ€™s Mini-Marathon

Lizzie Lee wins the 2018 VHI Women's Mini-Marathon in 34:18 Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

7. Dan Shanahan after having words with the umpires following Waterfordâ€™s dramatic 2-22 draw with Tipperary

Waterford v Tipperary - Munster GAA Senior Hurling Championship Round 3 Source: Piaras Ã“ MÃ­dheach

8. Ireland players wearÂ rainbow-coloured shirt numbers for their friendly against the USA to show support for LGBT rights

DetYyQOX4AAeUxc

9. Joe Canning signs autographs after scoring 0-12 during Galwayâ€™s Leinster championship victory over Wexford

Joe Canning signs autographs for fans after the game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

10.Â Ian Fitzpatrick dejected after Ireland 7s defeat to Fiji atÂ Twickenham

Ian Fitzpatrick dejected Source: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

Memories of a Clare upset, the road back from cruciate damage and Kerryâ€™s new wave

Has Graham Burke done enough to become a regular in the Ireland squad?

