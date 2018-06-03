It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Irelandâ€™s Caelan Doris scores a try against South Africa during the World U20 Rugby Championship
2.Â Shamrock Rovers supporters hold a banner after Fridayâ€™s 5-2 defeat to Dundalk
3. Rory McIlroyÂ crosses a bridge to the 17th green during the third round of The Memorial Tournament
4.Â Competitors pictured during the swim leg of TriAthy in Kildare
5.Â John Oâ€™Shea enters the pitch for his final Ireland appearance
6.Â Rio Olympian Lizzie Lee wins the 2018 VHI Womenâ€™s Mini-Marathon
7. Dan Shanahan after having words with the umpires following Waterfordâ€™s dramatic 2-22 draw with Tipperary
8. Ireland players wearÂ rainbow-coloured shirt numbers for their friendly against the USA to show support for LGBT rights
9. Joe Canning signs autographs after scoring 0-12 during Galwayâ€™s Leinster championship victory over Wexford
10.Â Ian Fitzpatrick dejected after Ireland 7s defeat to Fiji atÂ Twickenham
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Memories of a Clare upset, the road back from cruciate damage and Kerryâ€™s new wave
Has Graham Burke done enough to become a regular in the Ireland squad?
COMMENTS (1)