It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Superman! Rob Lyttle scores a try as Ulster produced a stunning inter-pro comeback against Munster on New Year’s Day

Source: Brian Little/INPHO

Young fans were out in force to watch Dublin and Offaly play out a draw in their O’Byrne Cup clash on Wednesday

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

….. as was Marley the dog for the Wexford encounter earlier today!

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ireland U21 midfielder Declan Rice caught the eye against Tottenham and Dele Alli on Thursay

Source: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Eyes on the prize! Lansdowne’s Adam Leavy and Jack Power of Clontarf battle for the ball

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Stark contrast: Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce celebrates his 13-yard touchdown catch as Tennessee Titans’ Avery Williamson walks behind

Source: AP/PA Images

Switzerland’s Simon Ammann in action at the Four Hills Ski Jumping event at in Austria

Source: Matthias Schrader

Best of pals! Munster’s Simon Zebo and Connacht’s Bundee Aki share a joke after their clash on Saturday

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Battle it out! Raheem Sterling gets away from Jeff Hendrick

Source: Rui Vieira

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook shoots as Los Angeles Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin watch on

Source: Mark J. Terrill

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):