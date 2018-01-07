  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Hereâ€™s how the last seven days looked through the lens.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Jan 2018, 8:30 PM
11 hours ago 4,790 Views 1 Comment
Superman! Rob Lyttle scores a try as Ulster produced a stunning inter-pro comeback against Munster on New Yearâ€™s Day

Rob Lyttle scores a try Source: Brian Little/INPHO

Young fans were out in force to watch Dublin and Offaly play out a draw in their Oâ€™Byrne Cup clash on Wednesday

Young members of Fingalians GAA share a joke in the stands Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

â€¦.. as was Marley the dog for the Wexford encounter earlier today!

Dublin supporters Maria Farrell and Marley Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ireland U21 midfielder Declan Rice caught the eye against Tottenham and Dele Alli on Thursay

Britain Soccer Premier League Source: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Eyes on the prize!Â Lansdowneâ€™s Adam Leavy and Jack Power of Clontarf battle for the ball

Adam Leavy with Jack Power Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Stark contrast: Kansas City Chiefsâ€™ Travis Kelce celebrates his 13-yard touchdown catch as Tennessee Titansâ€™ Avery Williamson walks behindÂ 

Titans Chiefs Football Source: AP/PA Images

Switzerlandâ€™s SimonÂ Ammann in action at the Four Hills Ski Jumping event at in Austria

Austria Ski Jumping Source: Matthias Schrader

Best of pals! Munsterâ€™s Simon Zebo and Connachtâ€™s Bundee Aki share a joke after their clash on SaturdayÂ 

Simon Zebo and Bundee Aki after the match Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Battle it out! Raheem Sterling gets away from Jeff Hendrick

Britain Soccer FA Cup Source: Rui Vieira

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook shoots as Los Angeles Clippersâ€™ DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin watch on

Thunder Clippers Basketball Source: Mark J. Terrill

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):

Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quizÂ 

