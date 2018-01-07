It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Superman! Rob Lyttle scores a try as Ulster produced a stunning inter-pro comeback against Munster on New Yearâ€™s Day
Young fans were out in force to watch Dublin and Offaly play out a draw in their Oâ€™Byrne Cup clash on Wednesday
â€¦.. as was Marley the dog for the Wexford encounter earlier today!
Ireland U21 midfielder Declan Rice caught the eye against Tottenham and Dele Alli on Thursay
Eyes on the prize!Â Lansdowneâ€™s Adam Leavy and Jack Power of Clontarf battle for the ball
Stark contrast: Kansas City Chiefsâ€™ Travis Kelce celebrates his 13-yard touchdown catch as Tennessee Titansâ€™ Avery Williamson walks behindÂ
Switzerlandâ€™s SimonÂ Ammann in action at the Four Hills Ski Jumping event at in Austria
Best of pals! Munsterâ€™s Simon Zebo and Connachtâ€™s Bundee Aki share a joke after their clash on SaturdayÂ
Battle it out! Raheem Sterling gets away from Jeff Hendrick
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook shoots as Los Angeles Clippersâ€™ DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin watch on
