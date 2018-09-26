Edinburgh prop handed four-week ban for foul play on Leinster's Dan Leavy

The South African was sent off in the 71st minute at the RDS.

EDINBURGH PROP PIERRE Schoeman has been handed a four-week suspension for leading with his forearm on Leinster’s Dan Leavy during the Guinness Pro14 clash between the sides last weekend.

The replacement loosehead was shown red by referee Dan Jones and has now been slapped with a ban by a Pro14 disciplinary panel, after they concluded that he had committed an act of foul play.

Schoeman caught Leavy when carrying into contact in the 71st minute at the RDS and was given his marching orders by the Welsh official under Law 9.12.

The act of foul play of striking the head with the forearm carries a mid-range entry point of six weeks, but the disciplinary panel reduced the ban under mitigating circumstances.

Schoeman will now miss Edinburgh’s Pro14 games against Benetton this coming Friday and the Cheetahs next month, as well as the opening two fixtures of their Champions Cup campaign away at Montpellier and at home to Toulon.

Leavy, meanwhile, was withdrawn by the Leinster medics and is following the return to play protocols ahead of the province’s inter-pro clash with Connacht this Saturday.

