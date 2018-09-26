This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 26 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Edinburgh prop handed four-week ban for foul play on Leinster's Dan Leavy

Pierre Schoeman was shown red during the Pro14 clash between the sides last weekend.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 4:46 PM
1 hour ago 915 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4255587
The South African was sent off in the 71st minute at the RDS.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
The South African was sent off in the 71st minute at the RDS.
The South African was sent off in the 71st minute at the RDS.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

EDINBURGH PROP PIERRE Schoeman has been handed a four-week suspension for leading with his forearm on Leinster’s Dan Leavy during the Guinness Pro14 clash between the sides last weekend.

The replacement loosehead was shown red by referee Dan Jones and has now been slapped with a ban by a Pro14 disciplinary panel, after they concluded that he had committed an act of foul play.

Schoeman caught Leavy when carrying into contact in the 71st minute at the RDS and was given his marching orders by the Welsh official under Law 9.12.

The act of foul play of striking the head with the forearm carries a mid-range entry point of six weeks, but the disciplinary panel reduced the ban under mitigating circumstances. 

Schoeman will now miss Edinburgh’s Pro14 games against Benetton this coming Friday and the Cheetahs next month, as well as the opening two fixtures of their Champions Cup campaign away at Montpellier and at home to Toulon.

Leavy, meanwhile, was withdrawn by the Leinster medics and is following the return to play protocols ahead of the province’s inter-pro clash with Connacht this Saturday. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    Mourinho and Pogba in frosty training ground exchange
    Mourinho and Pogba in frosty training ground exchange
    Lampard 'shell-shocked' as his Derby side win at Old Trafford
    Rafael Benitez charged by FA for referee comment relating to Zaha treatment
    LEINSTER
    JVDF feeling stronger than ever after rehab race with Dubs star Brogan
    JVDF feeling stronger than ever after rehab race with Dubs star Brogan
    'There is an edge to Sean in everything he does': Leinster excited to have O'Brien back in harness
    Sean O'Brien in contention for Connacht trip as he returns to full training
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    German coach Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
    German coach Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
    'It's out of order' - Carragher defends Declan Rice's contract stance
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby
    Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby
    Pogba won't captain Man United again under Mourinho - reports
    Woodward backs Mourinho as Man United's revenue hits record high

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie