This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 23 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pique rescues 10-man Barca as Messi breaks another La Liga record

The Argentine player has broken Dani Alves’ record for the most appearances in La Liga by a non-Spanish player.

By AFP Sunday 23 Sep 2018, 10:35 PM
1 hour ago 2,741 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4250986
Gerard Pique celebrates scoring.
Image: Manu Fernandez
Gerard Pique celebrates scoring.
Gerard Pique celebrates scoring.
Image: Manu Fernandez

AMERICAN FANS WILL be licking their lips if this is what awaits Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in January after Barcelona and Girona played out an enthralling 2-2 draw at the Camp Nou on Sunday. 

There were four goals, one for Lionel Messi — who has broken Dani Alves’ record for the most appearances in La Liga by a non-Spanish player (423) — and two for Girona’s Cristhian Stuani, not to mention a controversial red card shown to Barca defender Clement Lenglet.

Gerard Pique salvaged a point for the hosts to complete his own blockbuster night, after clearing one shot off the line before making mistakes for each of Girona’s goals. 

By the end, Barca had surrendered their perfect record in La Liga, as well as a two-point advantage over Real Madrid. They return to the top of the table, but only on goal difference. Girona move up to sixth.

Hanging over this game was always the wider prospect of it not being returned, given La Liga’s desire to move the reverse fixture at Girona’s Estadi Montilivi on January 26 to the United States. 

Source: StefanoBolis96/YouTube

Barely a day passes without another opinion added, with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ruling out his own club participating on Sunday morning. “Absolutely no,” Perez said. 

For all the opposition, however, there was a noticeable lack of complaint at the Camp Nou, where there were chants for Catalan independence but precious little in opposition to a trip to Miami. 

A point may not be viewed as a bad return either for Barca, having played through the best part of an hour with 10 men, but the changes made by coach Ernesto Valverde failed to hit the mark. 

Lenglet came in for Samuel Umititi, presumably to bed in next to Pique, given Umtiti will be suspended for Barcelona’s next Champions League game against Tottenham later this month. 

But Lenglet was sent off in the 35th minute with Barca one up, while Arthur and Arturo Vidal – also brought in – were taken off before the hour. Only Nelson Semedo survived until the end. 

Messi and Pique had made changes too, each shaving their beards, but it had contrasting effects based on the evidence of the first half. 

Within 19 minutes, Messi had put Barca ahead, a slick finish into the corner finishing off Vidal’s pass for the Argentinian’s eighth goal in six games this season. 

Pique, however, was at fault for the equaliser, a lethargic attempt at a clearance allowing Stuani to latch onto Aday Benitez’s cross and poke the ball past Marc-Andre ter Stegen. 

Girona had been spurred on by Lenglet’s red card, after VAR showed the French defender landed an elbow into the face of Pere Pons, and referee Jesus Gil deemed it deliberate. Ten minutes later, Stuani had struck. 

The red card rippled through the French contingent as Lenglet’s dismissal meant Ousmane Dembele was replaced by Umtiti at half-time. 

It made little difference as Girona, and Stuani, scored another six minutes after the restart, with Pique again the one culpable. 

First, he was outrun by Portu and then he brought the striker down from behind for what was probably a penalty. But Portu jumped to his feet and while his shot was pushed away by Ter Stegen, Stuani was well-placed to bang the rebound into the roof of the net. 

Valverde replaced both Vidal and Arthur with Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic just before the hour, and Messi struck the crossbar with a free-kick soon after. 

He was involved in the last goal too as a brilliant exchange with the excellent Luis Suarez saw the latter’s shot loop across the box. Pique leapt high to head in.

Earlier, Ben Yedder had scored a hat-trick as Sevilla thrashed Levante 6-2 while Real Betis came from behind to draw 2-2 at home to Athletic Bilbao. Valencia and Villarreal drew 0-0.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Neymar eager to repay supporters' affection after giving shirt to crying boy
    Neymar eager to repay supporters' affection after giving shirt to crying boy
    'I'd have been disappointed to draw the game but to actually lose is bitterly disappointing'
    'Maybe in a year we'll reach Liverpool's level'
    TIGER WOODS
    Incredible scenes as Tiger Woods triumphs in Tour Championship to complete remarkable comeback
    Incredible scenes as Tiger Woods triumphs in Tour Championship to complete remarkable comeback
    Composed Tiger Woods on course to secure first title since 2013
    McIlroy focused on his own game ahead of Sunday showdown with Woods
    LEINSTER
    Head knocks to Ryan and Leavy the only blemish on Leinster's night
    Head knocks to Ryan and Leavy the only blemish on Leinster's night
    Leinster flex their muscle in Edinburgh arm-wrestle to claim five hard-earned points
    'People have been writing me off since day one, but I'm always going to be there fighting'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'There is an image of him that he is very individualistic, a bit self-centred... That's not true'
    'There is an image of him that he is very individualistic, a bit self-centred... That's not true'
    €115 million strikeforce the difference as Arsenal secure 4th Premier League win in a row
    Arsenal snubbed Van Dijk for £12m as he was 'too nonchalant'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie