This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 15 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It was a penalty' - Pochettino bemoans no-call in Liverpool loss

The Spurs boss felt his team should have a had a spot kick, but conceded his team were second best.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 5:50 PM
1 hour ago 2,919 Views 15 Comments
http://the42.ie/4238019
Mauricio Pochettino felt his team should have been awarded a late penalty.
Mauricio Pochettino felt his team should have been awarded a late penalty.
Mauricio Pochettino felt his team should have been awarded a late penalty.

TOTTENHAM BOSS MAURICIO Pochettino felt his team merited a stoppage-time penalty in their 2-1 loss to Liverpool .

Spurs were second best for long periods at Wembley as Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino scored either side of half-time, but a goal from substitute Erik Lamela set up a grandstand finale.

And they might have had the chance to snatch a point from the spot, only for referee Michael Oliver to remain unmoved when Sadio Mane clumsily challenged Son Heung-min.

“Of course, I think they were better. We competed, we were close and the last action was crazy because it was a penalty,” Pochettino told Sky Sports.

“We should be talking in a different way, but Liverpool were better.

“I am disappointed with the result. We need to keep working and improving. It’s only early in the season, we need to improve a lot.”

Tottenham have now suffered back-to-back defeats, with Watford puncturing the early season optimism that followed a 3-0 win at Manchester United.

Yet Pochettino insisted flaws were also on show at Old Trafford and believes the heavy workload a number of his first-team stars undertook during the World Cup have taken a toll.

“It is easy to criticise the performance because we lost the game and conceded many chances, but the circumstances were the same when we beat Manchester United,” he said.

“It is a lot to analyse and try to fix. I think we are far way in terms of performance.

“It is early in the season. It is a moment to be calm and clear with the assessment, help the team to improve and be more consistent in our performance.”

Pochettino added: “I am not a person who suffers too much. I try to find the solution. Don’t worry for me – we need to be worried for the real things. I am so good, I am so happy.

“We started the season with good results, but we knew the circumstances and the reality after the World Cup were completely different.

“I was relaxed and not worried and today I am relaxed and not worried. My faith in this group of players is 200 per cent, not 100%.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'It was a penalty' - Pochettino bemoans no-call in Liverpool loss
    'It was a penalty' - Pochettino bemoans no-call in Liverpool loss
    Xhaka stunner helps Emery's Gunners to third straight win
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    LIVERPOOL
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Liverpool are like Messi’s Barcelona at their best - Souness
    Klopp proud after Liverpool's 'best game of the season'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    10-man Man United end Watford's 100% record
    10-man Man United end Watford's 100% record
    Sane, Sterling and the Silvas sparkle as City make light work of Fulham
    LIVE: Watford vs Man United, Premier League
    BOXING
    Carl Frampton v Josh Warrington world title fight confirmed for 22 December
    Carl Frampton v Josh Warrington world title fight confirmed for 22 December
    Golden Boy president: Vegas win will make Spike the no.1 middleweight contender in the world
    'I loved drinking': Spike a better fighter and father after winning battle with booze

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie