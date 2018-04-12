  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 12 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Harry is very honest and he is not going to lie about this situation' - Pochettino

The Tottenham boss has come out in support of Kane after he attracted criticism for claiming a disputed goal.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 4:24 PM
24 minutes ago 459 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3954823
Tottenham's Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen.
Tottenham's Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen.
Tottenham's Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen.

TOTTENHAM MANAGER MAURICIO Pochettino has backed Harry Kane’s character following the contentious decision to award him a goal originally scored by Christian Eriksen.

The Premier League’s Goal Accreditation Appeals Panel credited the England striker with the second of Spurs’ two strikes in the weekend win at Stoke City, moving him four shy of Golden Boot leader Mohamed Salah.

Kane’s successful appeal of what initially appeared to be team-mate Eriksen’s goal has been met with surprise, including from Salah. Pochettino, though, insists it is “not a big deal” and the events have not been discussed since the match.

“Nobody has talked about it. Of course after the match Harry said he touched the ball with his right shoulder,” Pochettino told reporters today.

“Harry is very honest and he is not going to lie about this situation. He is a person that always puts the collective before himself.

“I don’t care who scores the goals, I care about the three points. Harry said ‘I think it was my goal’, Christian said ‘okay, no problem’. But it’s not a big deal.”

Joy of six as Burke named Player of the Month

Suspensions dished out following brawl that marred Waterford’s win over Cork

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
LIVERPOOL
I showed Man City I'm not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster
I showed Man City I'm not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster
Brave referee deserves immense credit and more Champions League talking points
Who do you think will win the Champions League?
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Harry is very honest and he is not going to lie about this situation' - Pochettino
'Harry is very honest and he is not going to lie about this situation' - Pochettino
'Most fans say he should be doing this or that, but they can’t do it and that is why they are fans'
Klopp 'not worried' about any attempts to lure Salah from Liverpool
BOXING
Former World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury confirms comeback fight in June
Former World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury confirms comeback fight in June
Sean McComb given full backing as 'innocent victim' of nightclub disturbance
Spike O'Sullivan and team pull plug on potential Golovkin showdown
MANCHESTER CITY
âNastyâ Leipzig star will add competitive edge to Liverpool
‘Nasty’ Leipzig star will add competitive edge to Liverpool
Guardiola charged for two breaches of Uefa's disciplinary regulations
Lovren reveals half-time rant inspired Liverpool to sink Man City

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie